4 Ways To Avoid Paid Resume Writing Scams

Applying for a dream job, we all try to maximize our chances and make our previous experience look as good as possible. For some of us, it means seeking professional help when it comes to writing a resume. No matter how experienced and accomplished you are, sometimes it’s hard to comprise skills and achievements on a piece of paper.

The internet is full of companies promising you to review your resume or write it from scratch. The trick is to find a reliable service that’ll boost your chances and not cut off your job opportunities. Here are four ways to spot a resume scam writing service right away.

Pay Attention to Red Flags

Analyzing a website, you can tell a lot about the service. Don’t let pleasant design and beautifully written content fool you. Several hints give away if it might be a scam.

The first warning sign is if the website gives you too optimistic promises. When you’re desperately looking for a job or making everything to get your dream position, it’s easy to believe in the promises that are too sweet. Remember, it’s not a writing service that’s hiring you. Hence, a company can’t promise you 100% employment. Of course, based on previous experience, a service can mention if the response rate to your letters will get higher. But resume screening is just the first step of the hiring process, and in the end, it all comes down to your skill set and attitude.

The second thing is the price. There are two contradictory incentives when it comes to money. People are constantly looking for a better deal. And at the same time, we tend to believe more expensive products are of better quality. That’s why it’s so easy to turn to a resume scam. If the price is significantly below average or extremely high, it’s a red flag. Research the market and look at several services to get the idea of a bottom price.

Another sign to be aware of is if a company promises you quick results or a one-step process. To provide you with a valuable outcome, a writer must dig into your work experience and understand how to make your qualities shine. To do that, it takes an in-depth interview or a detailed questionnaire. If a writing service asks for none of this, you’re sending your resume to a scammer.

Once a resume is done, you need to make sure it’s good quality work. If a company refuses to provide you any guarantees, it says a lot. A professional shouldn’t be afraid to give you some assurance. The package may include a money-back option or free revision. It’s standard practice for all writing companies.

The fourth red flag relates more to the working style. Pay attention if a company talks more about the design and not the content of a resume. It’s not enough to put your CV details into a design template. You’re paying for the evaluation and writing of a resume.

Last but not least, there are a couple of obvious signs. For example, if a company posts fake professional associations and publishes fake certifications. It’s a hard no without even a second thought.

Ask Questions

If a website is informative and trustworthy at first sight, move to the next stage. Before paying and placing an order, ask questions. Ask for samples and previous works, reviews, or anything that can prove their expertise. Next, ask a writer or a manager to walk you through the process. Remember one of the red flags; if they say your name is enough to write a resume, it’s a scam.

Another thing to take notice of is poor or inconsistent communication. Nobody expects a professional to answer right away. But if they take more than 4 to 8 hours to answer a basic question, it’s most probably a fraud. If they don’t reply to your emails within two working days, there is no more doubt.

To make sure you don’t forget anything during a call or lose in email communication, prepare a list of questions in advance. Don’t shy away from asking questions. You’re paying money and putting your career at stake. It’s expected you want additional guarantees.

Reach Out To Your Network

Chances are high you’re not the first one in a group of friends looking for a job. Don’t hesitate to ask your network or people you trust for advice. It can be as easy as making a post on Linkedin. Ask for recommendations and services they’ve used. Reference from a friend is the best way to find a quality writer and avoid a scam.

If you don’t want to be proactive, look through reviews your friends have left. Look for what’s on sight, popped up in a conversation or comment section. It’s time-consuming but worth the hustle.

Seek Professional Help

So often, if you mention you need help, your friends will come to your rescue. Remember, if your friend is a good content writer in the field of beauty, it doesn’t mean they are eligible to write your CV. Don’t waste your time and spoil relations; look for someone with relevant experience.