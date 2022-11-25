4 Tips To Improve Your Sleep and Improve Work Performance

Sleep deprivation is something that a lot of people deal with. It can cause excess stress and poor performance. Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to improve your sleep. Here are some of them.

Make Improvements To Your Sleep Hygiene

First and foremost, you want to correct your sleep hygiene. Try to go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day. This is the best way to ensure that you get your body into a natural rhythm. Try to get yourself a good amount of exercise every day. You also want to spend more time outdoors preferably in the morning.

You’ll also want to pay close attention to what you are consuming before bedtime. Try not to drink alcohol or caffeine at night. It’s also a good idea to avoid eating anything heavy that could disturb your sleep at night.

Develop a Routine

You need to have a bedtime routine that you can consistently follow. Try to avoid electronics for at least an hour before going to bed. It’s best to avoid anything with a screen before bedtime because these devices emit blue light. Blue light can simulate daylight exposure. As a result, it can trick your brain into thinking it’s daytime when it’s nighttime. Try to partake in a relaxing activity at night such as reading or listening to music.

Create An Optimized Sleep Environment

Make Your Room Dark

One of the most important things you can do to improve your bedroom environment is to keep the light out. You want to make your bedroom as dark as possible. Having darkness is imperative to melatonin production. This is your body’s natural sleep hormone. Wearing a sleep mask can help if you cannot control the light.

Cool The Room

It's always a good idea to try to cool your environment. Your body cools your internal temperature to prepare it for sleep. As a result, you want to have your bedroom environment to be on the cool side. Otherwise, you might find it difficult to fall asleep. Try to add a fan to your bedroom if needed. You could also try to sleep with lighter blankets or fewer blankets.

Only Use Your Bed For Sleep and Sex

Try to only use your bed for sleeping and for having sex. Your bed should be reserved for these two activities. You don't want to associate your bed with stimulating activities outside of sex.

Nap During The Day

If you get tired mid-day, it’s a good idea to take an early nap. Try to limit your nap to around 15 minutes or so. Don’t allow yourself to sleep more than 20 minutes as it could hinder your nighttime sleep efforts.

Making positive changes to your sleep habits can pay off in a big way. It’s not something that is going to yield results overnight. When you improve your sleep quality, you can maximise energy levels and skyrocket your productivity.