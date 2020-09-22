4 Tips For Hiring The Right Managerial Staff For Your Restaurant  

Starting a new restaurant? Or just curious to know more about how management works? You’ve come to the right place!

Hiring staff is never an easy job. From academic qualifications and communication skills to experience and technical skills, there are so many things that need to be considered especially when hiring managers for a restaurant.

Restaurant managerial staff has to deal with customers directly all the time, from happy customers to unsatisfied ones, the job doesn’t get any easier. They also have to keep in check that the restaurant kitchens are following the right hygiene standards. So, how do you know what general qualities to look for while hiring the managerial staff?

We have compiled a few tips you can use to hire the right managerial staff for your restaurant:

1. Problem Solving Skills

It takes a lot of patience and skill to deal with complaining customers and lazy waiters all the time. Managers need excellent interpersonal skills to be able to satisfy customers and resolve their issues, as well create a positive workplace environment!

Problem solving skills are helpful in removing any sort of frustration. The manager’s job is to be aware of all the rules and policies of the restaurant and how best to ensure compliance.

2. Great Teamwork Skills

When you are hiring the managerial staff, you’re putting a lot of effort and trust into them to keep your business running smoothly. Managerial staff has to be really collaborative with each other and with the lower working staff. Why is that? Because restaurants are like a huge family kitchen where everyone is doing everything and the place can’t run even if one person is out of place or not cooperating.

Managers need to keep everyone in the loop in order to maintain peace in the kitchens and the teamwork skills of the managerial staff will eventually lead the restaurant ratings to go up. According to a study, restaurants that have managers trained in team work skills are more likely to be successful than the ones that have managers that act as the sole authoritarian figures in the place. They need to know how to manage unhappy staff members, so they can work like a team towards one cause.

3. Time Management

Time management is one of the most important skills no matter which industry you’re working in. Restaurants are crowded places with people and orders coming in and out all the time. Managing a small crowd is easy but when the restaurant is filled up in evening or weekends, time management is the key to holding the entire place together. Else it will be lined up with unhappy customers demanding a payback.

Time management is critical so the customers are satisfied and the staff can work in a productive environment without stressing themselves out.

4. Focus Management

It’s to lose focus when you’re dealing with customers, staff, kitchen staff, finance team and vendors all at once. Things can get out of hands really quickly. Although the manager won’t directly be overlooking orders or the kitchen or the vendor, she/he should be aware of everything that’s happening around in the restaurant.

Someone who has a good temperament and doesn’t panic easily in crowds or while dealing with stakeholders. Someone who knows how to keep her/his composure and can stay focused even in rush hours is someone you should be hiring for this position.

5. Business Knowledge

We believe that no one can actually forget this part. Hiring a manager who has no knowledge of your business model will naturally won’t be able to manage the restaurant. Hiring someone who has sound knowledge of your business model, can recommend changes, can spot flaws and suggest improvements, has great negotiation skills and communicates with customers and team in a flawless manner is what you should be looking for.

Even if the person is missing some of these qualities, you should look for potential – someone who is ready to learn and adapt.

6. Some Other Basic Skills

As mentioned earlier, managing a restaurant is a hectic job so someone who is capable of managing all the chaos should be hired. When you’re interviewing candidates for the managerial position, make sure to pick someone who knows how to present herself/himself, who is quick on her/his feet and has the ability to make on-spot decisions, has overall excellent customer dealing skills, is aware of the technology that can be used to improve the workflow, exuberates confidence, is excellent at people dealing skills and sprinkle of wittiness will also be helpful.

Managers need to have skills that help redefine workplace expectations in order to keep the organisational structure going. An efficient managerial staff will know how to work in a team, solve workplace problems effectively and politely, resolve disputes and have interpersonal skills to keep the customers happy! Keep in mind these tips to hire the right managerial staff for your restaurant and avoid any grumpy customers or lazy staff, and keep your restaurant reputation up and running!