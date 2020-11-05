4 Signs You Chose The Wrong Marketing Strategy For Your Brand

No clicks on your lead generating deal? Nobody is signing up to your email list. You are not getting requests for quotes or consultation schedules. No sales calls in weeks! These are signs you MUST revisit your marketing strategy and how it reflects your brand.

There is no universal strategy for brands to market their product or service to produce the same result in different industries. A good marketing strategy targets a particular demographic with content to guide them through the sales funnel for conversions.

Anyone who has created a marketing strategy for brands knows it takes work. You will spend weeks researching your target audience and how to reach them. Then plan and develop content that guides them through the conversion funnel. You may also need to hire marketing professionals to help your team.

Okay. You’ve done all this; launched and executed your marketing campaign, now you are expecting results. After a couple of months, you measure your campaign results and are not generating returns that cover the cost.

Realizing your marketing strategy is not working is the first step in solving it. Read below the four signs you chose the wrong marketing strategy for your brand.

Low Engagement And Conversion

You offer a quality product or service that people need, but you are not getting engaged enough. A problem with your content strategy could be one of many reasons why sales are low.

You need to understand what will pique your target audience’s interest and tailor your content to turn prospects into customers. Your content strategy should:

Grab your audience’s attention

Provide helpful content that piques their interest in your product or service

Create a desire to buy from you

Make them take action, and

Want to return.

The content that grabs your audience’s attention sometimes could make them purchase from your business at first try. Other customers need more convincing before making a purchase.

That is why several entrepreneurs hire the Best Writers Online to help them generate helpful content to turn prospects into long-time customers. Low engagement and conversion is a vital sign your marketing strategy is failing.

Revisit your marketing strategy, identify the mistakes you are making in your content strategy, and correct them. Revising your plan throughout the year can help you determine how to increase engagement and improve conversions.

People Are Not Spending Time On Your Website

An easy way to assess your brand’s marketing strategy’s effectiveness is by checking your visitors’ amount of time spent on your website. If most of your visitors are spending less than 2 minutes on your page, it means they only skim through your content and leave.

It could be any of the following reasons:

Cluttered (untidy) landing page;

They cannot resonate with the type of content on your website;

What you advertised is different from the contents on your landing page;

The web-page took too long to load;

Too many intrusive pop-ups;

Your landing page looks insecure

A company that offers several products and services to various audiences must ensure they are not sending all their customers to their homepage. It takes 7 seconds to sell your product to your customer before giving up and finding somewhere else.

With such a short period, ensuring your adverts direct the customer to the page they are looking for on your website is vital to increase conversions. Also, ensure your load time is below 3 seconds, as Google recommends.

You’re Not Attracting New Customers and Losing Existing Ones

To attract new customers to your brand, you may have changed your brand identity to reach a new demographic. Your existing customers notice this and start to jump ship because your brand no longer resonates with them.

The price of attracting new customers should not be at the expense of your existing customers. It is always easier and more profitable to retain a customer than sourcing for a new one. It does not mean your business should remain stagnant.

As you search for new customers, create a separate landing page from the one your existing customers know. Keep serving your existing customers content they can relate with while developing strategies for your new target audience.

Ensure your content strategy is SEO friendly and contains the right keyword. Websites like Online Writers Rating provides SEO writing services to cater to your needs.

If your existing customers are men in their late thirties to forties, your new target audience is teenagers and young men in their twenties. Ensure your brand image resonates with both groups or creates different content strategies to cater to each demographic.

Suppose you are losing customers to a cheaper alternative to your brand, not because your brand identity has changed. It would be best if you improved how you market the value of your product. Show your customers why paying extra for your product/service is worth it.

You’re Reaching The Wrong Audience

You’ve taken time to create your marketing strategy to reach a particular audience, but the people contacting you do not match your perfect audience’s description. You pay it no mind since you are making sales.

If the unexpected customers reaching, you were referred by word of mouth from a satisfied customer. It means you are managing your relationship with your customers very well.

Marketing by word of mouth remains the most effective marketing tactic and only happens when customers are impressed with your product/service. However, if most of the customers who reach you do not match your target audience’s description, there must be something wrong with your marketing strategy.

Revisiting your marketing strategy will reveal why your customers do not match the description of your target market. You will need to adjust some points in your content strategy to suit your new found customers and remain relevant to your original target audience.

Conclusion

There is no universal marketing strategy for every brand. Take your time to prepare your marketing strategy, and ensure you revisit them regularly so you can correct any wrong signs that show your marketing strategy does not positively reflect your brand.

About the author

Tiffany Porter has been working as a Chief Writer at Online Writers Rating reviewing variety of writing services websites. She is a professional writing expert on such topics as digital marketing, blogging, design. She also likes traveling and speaks German and French.