4-Hour COVID-19 Results For Businesses: How To Safely Return To Work

With the continued distribution of vaccines and the roadmap introduced by our Prime Minister, life seems to slowly but steadily move back to normal. The pandemic has impacted businesses across many different sectors greatly and most companies are still working from home. For some industries, this is getting increasingly difficult and returning to work seems to be the only option. Even though progress has been made, we are still at risk of spreading the virus across staff, which would be catastrophic for your business. If your business requires working on location, Cignpost Diagnostics offers bespoke solutions for COVID-19 testing on the spot.

Whether you’re in the finance industry, sports industry or media industry, you’re probably eager to return to the office, participate in sports events again or finally be able to film that new series that has been postponed for a year. As Cignpost Diagnostics offers bespoke solutions, every approach can be tailored to your business’ needs and wishes. Cignpost Diagnostics is a UK Government-approved, COVID-19 testing provider that works with clients such as the PGA European Tour, Netflix, BBC and other global organisations.

If your business requires a quick result in order to proceed with duties, rapid on-site testing can bring great benefit to your business. Cignpost Diagnostics installs mobile laboratories on your location and will take swab samples from up to hundreds of employees or visitors. As the swab samples are analysed on the spot by our specialists, the return time of the test results will be reduced reasonably. This will allow the most effective return to work for your business.

How long does COVID-19 testing for businesses take?

Depending on the bespoke solution you’ve chosen for your business, testing results will come back to you in the agreed-upon time frame. If you chose rapid on-site testing, your business will receive test results within only four hours, which allows your staff to safely work together without being at risk for contamination. Other bespoke solutions, such as hub and spoke testing, will return test results within an agreed time (usually around 2-3 days).

An assumption that is often made about fast COVID-19 testing is that the results are less accurate or that it is less safe than tests provided by the government. This is in fact not true as Cignpost Diagnostics only uses world-class CE-IVD equipment with gold-standard accuracy, sensitivity and specificity.

We understand that not all businesses are the same and that testing needs differ, so we provide a completely bespoke COVID-19 testing system. Additionally, there are many other advantages of choosing to work with Cignpost Diagnostics:

Accredited Laboratories

High Equipment Standards

Rapid Results

Technologies and Processes

Are you in need of a bespoke COVID-19 testing plan? Please contact Cignpost Diagnostics and we will be happy to help you find the best solution for your situation.