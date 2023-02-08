4 Effective Tips to Make Your Product Packaging Safe for Your Customer

In today’s world, with the help of the internet, going to stores to pick up goods is now a thing of the past. This is because most products, whether it be clothes, jewelry, decoration, etc., can be packaged and delivered to customers conveniently at their homes. Hence, if a business wishes to survive in the market, offering delivery services to customers is a must!

Packaging plays an essential part in running a business. What material will you use? What promotional imagery will you use? What information will be written on it? Of course, these are important factors, but the most important thing is that the product reaches the customer in one piece.

If the package is damaged, you will not have to incur the expenses of providing a refund, but the business reputation is also bound to plummet if such cases become frequent. This is why you must take the proper steps to ensure the products’ safety. Below, learn four effective tips to make your product packaging safe for your customer.

1. Use The Right Tape for Packaging

The first opportunity for improvement lies with the tape you use for packaging. Using proper tape is one of the essential tips to make your product packaging safe for your customer. There are now tape customizers available to help create a secure seal with your unique branding.

You must have a reliable box-sealing mechanism to ensure your products’ security. Plastic pressure-sensitive tape (PST), often known as plastic packaging tape, is used by some businesses since it’s cheap. While plastic PST may seem cheap initially, it comes with unexpected expenses. Packers also apply several layers for extra security when sealing cartons using plastic packaging tape.

PST might compromise the package even with numerous strips. On top of that, Simply pressing down on the carton and inserting a hand to take things can open your shipment without tampering. Then, applying more tape covers the theft.

So what type of tape can you use to improve this? Water-activated tape (WAT), commonly known as gummed tape, is a more robust and efficient option for improving package security. The tape needs only one strip since it forms a strong seal with corrugated boxes when activated with water. This strong carton sealing tape binds with the corrugate, creating an unbreakable seal that prevents theft.

2. Use Cushioning for Added Safety

On this list of tips to make your product packaging safe for your customer, the next suggestion is placing cushions inside the package, especially when the product can be considered fragile. As mentioned above, delivery is essential to survive in the market. Hence, the packaging is vital for both big businesses as well as start-ups.

To keep the product safe during the journey, consider wrapping it with bubble wrap while filling the box with air pillows. Furthermore, don’t try to cut costs by putting many items in the same box. Items may often clash during shipping and can break one another. Instead, wrap them separately in their own boxes and use air pillows to minimize the risk of products being damaged.

3. Don’t Reuse the Same Boxes

One of the most crucial tips to make your product packaging safe for your customer is that you don’t try to find loopholes for cutting costs that might, in turn, make the product more vulnerable. One such loophole is using the same corrugated boxes you have already used.

Used cartons are weaker than new ones because of the wear and tear they’ve endured. Used boxes may have tears or scuffs that make the package easy to open and steal. Furthermore, thieves will most likely target parcels if they appear weak. This makes it essential for your company to conduct a thorough check-up of the boxes so that no package is used after being worn out.

4. Additional Labels Can Help Deliver the Package Safely

With how all firms have shifted to providing shipping facilities to their customers, it’s no surprise that competition in the packaging market is harsh. Not only does the packaging need to advertise your brand further, but it also needs to deliver the contents inside without leaving a scratch or, even worse, without the package getting lost.

Labels put outside the package can easily get ripped off during transportation. Then, without a proper address or information about the sender, the package is bound to get lost. So how can you avoid such a hassle? Well, all you need to do, is make sure your packages are secure by taping another label inside. This is a backup label with your company’s information in case the first one gets lost or rips off.

Before you completely seal a package, put the extra label inside the box. This label should have information on the sender and the receiver so that it completes its journey successfully.

In Conclusion

All in all, packaging has gone from a simple case that holds a product to something that not only needs to keep the product inside safe, do appropriate branding for your business, and also contain the proper details so that it doesn’t get lost in the sea of all other packages that are shipped around the world. Hence, neglecting the packaging process will put your business at significant risk. You should not only spend time on research but also invest in packaging so that it helps your company reach customer satisfaction.

We hope that these tips to make your product packaging safe for your customer has helped you realize just how much there is to packaging, and we wish you good luck in your future endeavors.