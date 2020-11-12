4 Crucial Strategies for Improving Retail Marketing Potential

Local shops and stores are facing greater difficulty than ever before. Between the challenges of pandemic-related lockdowns and ever-increasing competition from online retailers, retailers are pressured to adapt to disruptive – and sometimes bleak – economic climates.

Fortunately for these businesses, marketing can be a powerful ally in both attracting new customers and maintaining existing ones. Local retail marketing strategies are varied, allowing even small businesses to easily invest in a variety of digital and traditional approaches to ensure their stores navigate these turbulent times.

Keep reading to learn about what local retailers can do to fight back against these tough economic challenges.

Invest in Retail Displays

How people feel and what they see when inside a retail establishment has a major impact on retaining their business. This is why displays and other in-store aesthetic components are so crucial to retail marketing. Signs, shelves and kiosks are a few of the many display-related elements from which to choose.

It is often necessary to invest in modern retail design solutions, such as those offered by CJ Retail Solutions. Providing a variety of signage installation services, retail merchandising and field marketing, they provide an example of the innovations that retailers must embrace to provide an aesthetic appeal for consumers that is compatible with modern retail marketing methods.

Be Aggressive on Social Media

Physical retailers may not have all of the advantages of online-based retailers, but they can still very much use the internet to compete. Social media is an integral component of retail marketing for local brands; it allows retailers to micro-target specific audiences in their communities, raise brand awareness, promote upcoming specials, and more.

A comprehensive retail social media marketing strategy that consistently aims for ad saturation among a target audience can significantly bolster local traffic to a store – especially when combined with other marketing efforts like search engine marketing.

Collaborate with Local Businesses and Organisations

There are plenty of businesses, organisations, charities and other endeavours in every local community. Why shouldn’t retail businesses leverage this for maximum potential?

Retail partnerships can be an excellent way to enhance marketing potential under select circumstances. If two retailers have complementary products and/or target audiences, there can be great potential for both businesses to prosper. Learn more about this dynamic by clicking here.

Additionally, networking with local business organisations and charities can present great opportunities to further intensify marketing strategies and earn organic exposure at the same time.

Take Email and SMS Marketing Seriously

Despite a physical presence, other forms of digital marketing are very useful for retailers. They are affordable and require minimal effort when compared to some traditional tactics.

By collecting email addresses and phone numbers of customers, retailers can then reach out on a periodic basis to let them know about upcoming sales and discounts, as well as any other important news that keeps these customers engaged with the brand.

This high-value, low-cost form of retail marketing can be a major benefit for brands seeking to increase profits during difficult times.

While there is no one silver bullet for retail marketing success, a variety of methods can be combined to significantly improve long-term outcomes. A diversified approach is absolutely worth consideration for any retail marketing strategy that wishes to produce tangible results.