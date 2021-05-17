3 Technologies Revolutionising Food Production

Technological innovations in public discourse are often judged through a consumer lens. A lot of emphasis is placed on how it’ll aid or ease everyday tasks, how it’ll improve entertainment, how it’ll liberate certain burdens. Often, though, these innovations find their feet in other industries before becoming increasingly fine-tuned, so they perform at a higher standard and, importantly for the consumer, be made cheaper and available at a more affordable cost.

The food production industry in one such example, where technology is honed and developed. It’s an area of the global economy which is, obviously, fundamental, and is expected to reach $4 trillion in value by 2024. It’s a space which incorporates many overlapping points of expertise: manufacturing, logistics, and biology, as well as many others. As such, it’s fertile ground for innovation.

Food Traceability System

The entire traceability system is built around helping both consumers and producers gather useful information about their food or products. This includes when the food was manufactured, production location, how it was made, the ingredients used as well as its usability period.

For manufacturers, having traceability throughout your operations allows you to react to potential concerns or opportunities. Concerns might be the risk of contamination, or use of allergens in recipes which need to be treated accordingly to meet regulations and avoid recalls. Meanwhile, you could make production more efficient with the insight gained, resulting in cost savings.

From a consumer point of view, having a complete history of the product allows them to make safer choices to avoid the risk of food poisoning for example. Consumers want to have confidence in the food they buy, and an understanding of where it’s come from. Traceability means the entire supply chain can be monitored including how the farm products are grown and where they are sourced from.

This whole concept has brought manufacturers to their feet.

It seems that there are thousands of consumers pressurizing you to make high-quality items. Even better, slight mischief on the part of the manufacturer could see their entire brand crumbling.

Some products are more traceable than others, coming with an identification label while others feature none. Traceable products often feature a code in their packaging. This is common on edible foods as well as livestock.

Robotics Ingredient Handling

The food production industry is populated by manual machines especially in terms of ingredient weighing. The process is cumbersome and is usually handled by humans. In fact, in most bakeries, there are specified workers that handle this process, and it costs close to 1% of the company’s total turnover.

This trend has continued for a long time but in 2019, a solution was provided by AOL group to free bakers from this conundrum. The company released a robotic food ingredient weighing machine that functions like a scale. The machine decants the right amount of ingredients to be used in a container. The machine does this for different recipes in an accurate manner that’s hard for humans to consistently replicate.

Smoothie Makers

There are several innovations designed for food testing, ingredient weighing, and packaging. However, the number of machines that present ready-made foods straight to the plate of the consumer is rare. However, there’s a robotic smoothie maker making rounds in the space at the moment.

The machine is fully automated and comes with a kiosk where smoothies are blended for order.

Unlike humans who have to do it one step at a time, the smoothie maker can make 9 custom smoothies at a time. On average, it satisfies 45 orders in 60 minutes.