3 energy-saving tips all SMEs need to know about

Owning a business can come with many advantages, although it can come at a cost. Renting an office space, paying employee wages and mandatory monthly bills can all mount up in cost. As well as the financial responsibility that owning a business brings, both business owners and homeowners alike are being urged to reduce their carbon footprint and play their part in creating a better environment for all.

Saving as much money as possible will always be high on the priority lists for many SMEs across the country, but what are the best ways to do this? A large amount of money is often wasted because businesses and SMEs aren’t clued up when it comes to the energy they’re using.

Being more aware when it comes to saving energy will not only have a positive financial impact, but it will also reduce your carbon emissions at the same time. If you are a SME and want to know some energy saving tips, then we might be able to help.

Switch energy provider

Whether you’re a business owner or homeowner, there’s a good chance you’ve been with the same energy provider for a number of years. In most cases this is down to convenience and not cost; but by switching energy provider you could reduce the amount you’re currently paying. It’s worth shopping around for deals because for all you know, you could be paying significantly more compared to other SMEs who are with cheaper energy providers.

Install motion sensor lighting

Leaving lights switched on when they’re not needed is one of the main reasons why SMEs have high electricity bills each month. In many cases lights will be switched on when they’re not needed; for example, during daylight. A good way to save money when it comes to lighting is to install motion sensor lighting within your place of work. This will reduce the amount of time lights are switched on and will play its part in reducing your carbon footprint.

Invest in energy-efficient doors and windows

Having windows and doors which aren’t fitted correctly can result in large amounts of heat escaping through them. This is one of the biggest problems SMEs face, so it’s important to have energy-efficient windows and doors stored within your place of work. By having these installed, any heat produced from within your building will remain inside and not escape, which in turn means you’re not spending money on heating for it to escape via windows and doors.

The tips mentioned will help you make a start on reducing monthly energy costs. By making simple changes like the above, not only will you benefit financially, but you’ll also do your part in reducing your carbon footprint and bettering the environment.