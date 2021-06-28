10 Most Exciting Entry-Level Jobs for Students and How to Get Them

An entry-level job is usually offered to recently graduated students from a discipline specific to an organization’s industry. Typically, such jobs only require a very basic level of experience or no experience at all. The idea behind jobs such as these, recent graduates or students can gain valuable insight and expertise of how companies function within a specific industry.

Entry-level jobs can help students realign their careers by offering key learnings in real-time. Those selected have access to observe some of the more seasoned professionals’ working ethics and style. So, a good gig can significantly help students jump-start their professional careers.

Some entry-level jobs can also offer good packages with some monetary incentives. However, it is always recommended to pursue learning and experience rather than money when starting.

Accordingly, here are 10 of the most exciting entry-level jobs for students and how to get them.

Marketing Associate

Students with a flair for ideation, creativity, and production can get a job as a marketing associate. The field of marketing is a highly dynamic and lucrative one. There is always new stuff to learn and understand. Marketing mediums, channels, and methods are constantly evolving and getting better. As a marketing associate, one can learn event management, project management, budget tracking, and a lot more.

Sales Executive

Students keen on learning more about the art and science of selling can take up a job as a sales executive. How to sell anything is something everyone wants to learn. Exploring this option early as a job can be beneficial in training students in sales. Some of the skills they can learn are sales approach, sales planning, audience targeting, etc. At an organization, they can also meet with real customers to sell company products.

Business Development Executive

Students who love to bring real growth and execution to ideas would be an excellent fit for the role of a business development executive. This job profile creates plans and takes action to increase the business by sourcing new clients and maintaining the current business by improving relationships with existing clients. Students would assist in building databases, cold-calling, emailing, and meeting with potential clients on the job.

Social Media Executive

Today, social media is easily one of the most integral components of digital marketing. The best part is that students indeed have more experience with it than anyone else. So even if this is an introductory level job in terms of total years of experience, they can still add a lot of value to the overall effort. Knowledge in leveraging popular social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, etc., would be more than enough to get started with a good job.

Customer Service Executive

Students who are well-equipped with skills related to dealing with people would do well as customer services executives. This role may be broad because almost every type of business-to-consumer organization has to deal with customers. This job doesn’t require too much experience and can quickly be learned while working on-site. Students should always assess their exact needs and skill sets before applying. Relevant experience early on can provide great insight for future career choices.

Graphic Designer

Students who love the art of storytelling through creative designs and graphics can start early on as graphic designers. Although this particular job requires some designing skills and application know-how, it is very suitable for many entry-level positions. There are several reasonably priced offline courses or free online courses through which students can upgrade their skills and apply as graphic designers. Freelancing is also a great option to gain some additional experience.

Paralegal

Students need to be studying law to qualify for a job as a paralegal. This is the perfect gig for all those looking to learn exactly how the law business works daily. Through such a job, students can understand the processes of sourcing new clients, preparing cases, preparing schedules, filing documents, and a lot more. Short of presenting a case in court, a paralegal does everything else. A job as a paralegal is the best jump-start a student aspiring to become a lawyer in the future can get.

Research Analyst

Depending on the specific industry, a research analyst is responsible for collecting and analyzing relevant data that can help a company grow further. They then convert their data into easily understandable reports. Reports are usually created to analyze and study specific departments’ performances or check for potential areas of improvement. Some of the most commonly found research analyst jobs are in finance, (digital) marketing, information technology, data science, etc.

Public Relations Associate

This job would be suitable for students capable of creating resounding messages that most people would love to hear. This job is usually chosen by creative thinking individuals who have a keen interest in marketing and communication. A public relations job involves nurturing a positive image of an organization in the people’s eye. For this job, they would need to assist with marketing efforts, product conceptualization, sales, research on general market news and trends, and more.

Web Developer

Students who enjoy creating, developing, and maintaining websites can quickly get a beginner’s job as a web developer. There are several firms or start-ups that only hire a single individual to handle their online presence and website. Skills required to learn from scratch or become a better developer can easily be undertaken (for free) online. Today, the job of a web developer is increasingly becoming a remote one. Students can check online job boards to find suitable gigs.

To Conclude

Because of such a wide variety of career options today, choosing the right path is mostly a confusing and daunting decision for students everywhere. But, the decision to take up a job early on can be the difference between doing what you love and struggling through what you don’t.

Everything revolves around better learning when it comes to furthering a career in any field. Through entry-level jobs, students can gain the necessary experience to understand how businesses function and what they need to do to thrive on a daily basis. Entry-level jobs for students can also solidify their chances of getting better and permanent roles in the specific industries they are most passionate about.