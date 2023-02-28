10 Concrete Ways to Boost Your App Downloads

In today’s digital world, having a mobile app can be a great way to connect with your customers and build your brand. However, with millions of apps available in app stores, it can be challenging to stand out and attract users. The key to success is to focus on strategies that can help you boost your app downloads and in this article, we will explore 10 concrete ways to do it and grow your user base. From optimising your app store listing to leveraging social media and user-generated content, we’ll cover a range of techniques that you can use to attract more users to your app and drive growth for your business.

Optimise Your App Store Listing

The first thing a user sees when they search for an app is the app store listing. To optimise your app store listing, you need to create a clear and concise title and description, add high-quality screenshots and videos and use relevant keywords.

Encourage User Reviews

Positive user reviews can help increase your app’s visibility in the app store. Encourage your users to leave reviews by sending in-app messages, emails, or notifications. Make it easy for users to leave reviews by providing a link or prompt within the app.

Leverage Social Media

Social media is a powerful tool for promoting your app. Use social media platforms to create awareness of your app and engage with your audience. Share app updates, customer stories, and user-generated content to create buzz and encourage downloads.

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world, with over a billion active users. It’s a great platform for businesses to reach new audiences, and it can be an effective way to boost app downloads. Here are a few ways you can use TikTok to promote your app and increase downloads:

-Create a Branded TikTok Account

The first step to promoting your app on TikTok is to create a branded account. This will allow you to create and share content related to your app and engage with users who might be interested in downloading it. Make sure your profile showcases your app and its benefits.

-Create Engaging Video Content

This is a video-first platform, so you’ll need to create engaging and entertaining videos that showcase your app and its benefits. Be creative with your videos and use music, special effects, and engaging captions to grab the attention of users.

TikTok users generally have short attention spans, so it’s important to grab their attention quickly and deliver the message or entertainment concisely and creatively:​​the ideal length is usually between 15-30 seconds.

-Use Hashtags and Challenges

TikTok is known for its viral challenges and hashtags. By creating a challenge or using a trending hashtag that’s relevant to your app, you can gain visibility and encourage more downloads. Make sure to use the ones that align with your brand and your app’s purpose. Asos, a popular British-based e-commerce fashion and beauty company has many success stories using hashtag challenges, read more about their case study here.

-Collaborate with TikTok Influencers

Partnering up with influencers on this platform can help you reach new audiences and drive more app downloads. Identify influencers who align with your brand and who have a significant following on TikTok. Work with them to create engaging and entertaining content that showcases your app and helps with downloads.

Here are some great examples of success stories:

Addison Rae: Collaborations include that with American Eagle, where she created a dance challenge to promote their jeans. Addison has also collaborated with the mobile game app Square Enix, where she created a series of videos to promote the game, like #WAROFTHEVISIONS .

Scrubdaddy x Duolingo

A collaboration between Duolingo and Scrub Daddy has resulted in a rather unusual TikTok video featuring their respective mascots. The well-known owl mascot from the language-learning app and the famous sponge character from the cleaning brand has been depicted in a romantic relationship, and the resulting offspring are mini sponges shaped like owls. The video includes a kissing scene set to The Wanted’s ‘Glad You Came,’ and the birth of the sponges is shown on camera. This is perhaps one of the most peculiar brand collaborations to be showcased on TikTok.

Khaby Lame x Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss, the renowned fashion brand, collaborated with Khaby Lame, the second-most popular personality on TikTok, in January 2022. The company aims to increase its $3.1 billion revenue to $4.5 billion by undergoing a significant rebranding and launching two separate brands, Hugo and Boss, targeting millennial and Gen Z audiences, respectively. To achieve this goal, they enlisted the help of a famous content creator who gained popularity on a platform mostly used by Millennials and Gen Zers.

The collaboration with Khaby was prompted by Forbes’ release of its list of the top-paid TikTok creators, which included Lame this time around. The campaign, named #BeYourOwnBOSS, is already delivering impressive outcomes, with the behind-the-scenes video featuring Khaby’s humour receiving almost 6 million views in under two weeks

-Leverage User-Generated Content

Encouraging your users to create and share content related to your app can also help you increase your app’s visibility and drive more downloads. Create a branded hashtag or challenge that encourages users to create content related to your app, and share and promote the best user-generated content on your TikTok account.

As seen above, TikTok can be an effective platform to promote your app and encourage downloads. By creating engaging video content, using hashtags and challenges, collaborating with influencers, using paid advertising, and leveraging user-generated content, you can reach new audiences and drive more downloads. Make sure to track your results and optimise your strategy based on what works best for your app and your target audience.

Offer Referral Rewards

Encourage your existing users to invite their friends to download your app by offering referral rewards. This can be in the form of discounts, free upgrades, or other incentives that motivate users to spread the word about your app.

Run App Install Ads

Running app install ads on social media platforms and search engines can be an effective way to prompt users to download your app. Use targeting options to reach your ideal audience and create compelling ads that encourage users to click and download your app.

Partner with Influencers

Partnering with influencers can help you reach a wider audience and build trust with potential users. Identify influencers who align with your brand and work with them to create content that showcases your app and encourages downloads.

To partner with influencers, start by identifying individuals who have a following that aligns with your target audience. Look for influencers who are relevant to your niche and have a high engagement rate with their followers. Once you’ve identified potential influencers, reach out to them and introduce your app. Explain how it can benefit their audience and offer them an incentive, such as a free trial or a commission for every download.

When partnering with influencers, it’s essential to create a clear and concise message that resonates with their audience. Provide them with promotional materials, such as banners, videos, and graphics, that they can use to promote your app. Encourage them to share their experience using your app and highlight its key features and benefits.

WildWorks, a mobile game developer, went beyond traditional gaming influencer marketing by creating a game centred around an influencer. “Tag with Ryan” is a mobile game that features the popular YouTube influencer Ryan from the kids’ channel “Ryan’s World,” which boasts an impressive 34.3 million subscribers.

Create a Demo Video

Creating a demo video that showcases the key features and benefits of your app can help users understand how it works and why they should download it. Use a professional video production service or create your own using screen recording tools.

Creating a demo video is a powerful way to boost app downloads and attract new users. A demo video is a short, informative video that showcases the features and benefits of your app. By creating a compelling and engaging demo video, you can effectively communicate your app’s value proposition and encourage users to download and try your app.

Here are some ways a demo video can boost your app downloads:

Grab attention: A well-crafted demo video can highlight the most important features of your app in an engaging way, which can help you stand out from your competition.

Explain your app’s value proposition: A demo video can help you clearly explain your app’s value proposition and benefits to potential users. By showing how your app works and how it can benefit users, you can create a desire to download and try your app.

Increase engagement: The visuals have great attention-grabbing power and boost user engagement by providing an interactive experience. This can help users understand how to use your app and have a better comfort level with it.

Offer Limited-Time Promotions

Offering limited-time promotions, such as free trials or discounts, can create a sense of urgency and encourage users to download your app before the promotion ends. Make sure to promote the promotion across all your channels to maximise its impact.

Use App Indexing

App indexing is a technique that allows search engines to index and display content from within your app in search results. This can help increase your app’s visibility and drive more downloads from search engines.

App indexing is a technique that allows search engines to index and display content from your app in search results. By using app indexing, you can make your app more visible to potential users. Here are some ways using app indexing can help boost your app downloads:

Increased Visibility in Search Results

When you use app indexing, your app’s content can appear in search results, even when users don’t have your app installed. This means that users who are searching for content related to your app can discover it even if they haven’t heard of your app before.

Improved User Experience

App indexing can improve the user experience by allowing users to directly access content in your app from search results. For example, if a user searches for a specific type of product, they can see a list of products available in your app and access them directly, without having to navigate through your app’s menus. This convenience can encourage users to download and use your app.

Better App Store Optimization

When you use app indexing, you can also improve your app’s visibility in app store search results. This is because app indexing provides search engines with more data about your app’s content, which can help them better understand what your app is about and which users it’s best suited for.

Increased User Engagement

By making your app’s content more visible and accessible, you can also gain better user engagement. When users can find what they’re looking for quickly and easily, they’re more likely to use your app more often and recommend it to others.

Use paid advertising

Recent statistics indicate that Google Ads account for nearly half of all mobile app downloads. As organic reach continues to decline on websites, app creators must rely on paid advertising to increase their app’s visibility. With 50% of analytics being generated from paid advertising, it has become essential to use ads on various websites to promote apps.

TikTok also offers paid advertising options, which can be an effective way to reach new audiences and promote your app. You can use the ad platform to create and run targeted ads that drive users to download your app. This will in turn help you reach your target audience and earn the visibility that you deserve.

The takeaway

As seen above, there are several concrete ways to boost app downloads and increase your app’s visibility in a crowded marketplace. Start by optimising your app’s listing by including compelling visuals, clear descriptions, and social proof. Utilise various marketing channels such as social media, email marketing, and paid advertising to reach your target audience. Collaborate with influencers and other brands in your niche to increase exposure and credibility and use marketing services which can help you take your app to the next level.

Don’t neglect the power of ASO, the optimization of your app’s title, keywords, and description for higher search rankings.

Try these concrete ways to boost your app downloads, you can effectively grow your user base and reach your app’s full potential.