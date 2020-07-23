What are the most popular sports to bet on in the UK?

According to the latest report by UK’s gambling Commission, sports betting remain the most popular gambling activity among players, with almost 35% of the money spent in online betting as well as in physical establishments. Casino games come second at 27% (online and on location) with the National Lottery in 3rd place at 22.3%. But what are the most popular sports players like to bet on?

The choice of Bookmaker

When betting on sports, players all want the same thing: minimize their own risk and maximize revenue. That is why they look for low margins and high maximums. Keep a close look at maximum bets, maximum winnings and also at the odds offered so that they are competitive. Simply put: the higher these parameters will be, the better your chances of winning.

Football: Way Ahead of the Competition

When it comes to betting in the UK, no other sport comes close to football. It gathers close to 47% of the total money spent by players. The only other sport with a percentage in the double digit is horse racing, coming in a little over 27%. The sports that follow are, in order of importance: tennis, virtuals, dogs, crickets and golf.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that football is the number one game players like to bet on. The Premier League is the most important football league in the world and UK players often have sentimental attachment to their favourite team, which adds to the excitement of betting. It is also possible to bet on the various other leagues around the world, including the two other most popular ones behind the UK, which are La Liga (Spain) and La Lega (Italy). Finally, there is the Champions League tournament, which is very popular for all players to wage their money on, especially when it includes teams from UK’s Premier League.

Source: Gambling Industry Statistics 2019 (UK Gambling Commission)

Image Source: bookmaker Betiton