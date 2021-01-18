What to look out for when searching for a software development company in 2021

Finding a winning software development company is key to creating a professional mobile app, software app, or business automation.

Following the ongoing trend, the speedy growth of technology, and digital marketing, most companies now understand the urgent need to digitize and create online platforms for their businesses.

Both B2B and B2C businesses are now on the go to creating various software that appeals to their audience at various touchpoints and channels

Scarcely will you find any business not making necessary moves to secure a place on the search engine, social media platforms, mobile apps, and so on?

However, while searching for software developers that could help them with these numerous projects, many companies have entered the wrong hands by choosing an inexperienced and unreliable software development company that ended up delivering projects that are below quality.

At forty-seven, we’ve realized that this has been a reoccurring issue among companies, mostly startups who expected great results, yet turned out disappointed.

Luckily, our author, Hanna Shnaider has created a checklist of what you should look out for before hiring a software company. You can check her profile here.

So without much ado, let’s begin.

First off, analyze your business needs

I see many companies repeatedly making this blunder and its kind of sucks.

How do you get to know the perfect custom software firm for your project, if your business goals and expectations aren’t properly analyzed and fleshed out?

You must understand the type of software you want to build, the operations and skills required to get it built.

Communicate with your employees or the team that particularly need the software and ask them to give you an overview of what they actually want, then analyze the problems and create an outline for the solution.

Use the result of your analysis to determine the type of developers you’ll need to execute the project, either onshore or offshore.

Doing this will save you time and money to eliminate the risk of getting disappointed.

Check the team’s background

Yes, you don’t want to haphazardly run into any software house you see around just because they are capable of delivering your project.

Instead, you want to find out if the custom software company is easy to work with and cautiously check their team’s background and reviews over time.

But how could you possibly do that?

There are ways you could easily achieve that which includes:

Check reviews platforms . Platforms such as Clutch and Goodfirm can easily be used to achieve this. Check what clients are currently saying about this software firm.

Leverage social media. Social media is a powerful tool that can give tons of ideas about the quality of work the company can deliver. Among many others, platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook should be a go-to.

Talk to previous clients. You want to clear your doubts by contacting one or two clients these development companies have worked for. Let them tell you about their experience with the company before you decide to hire them.

In doing this, you might receive tons of insights and responses that might appear confusing. However, you want to balance the pros with the cons to make a decision.

What’s your budget

While you don’t want to jeopardize your quality of work, you don’t want to also choose a company whose rates you can’t afford.

It’s best to find out beforehand if your budget can meet the cost the outsourcing company is demanding so you don’t end bankrupt in the long run.

Having said that, don’t make the mistake of running into companies who because they want to get high-paying clients without reasons set their price high yet they fail to deliver the quality you desire.

Instead, you want to find those companies who offer a free trial before signing a deal with them, so you could be confident you are making the right decision.

Experience

If what you are looking for is something well done. Look for a custom software agency with extensive experience in managing projects similar to yours. Most likely, a company that has a high retention rate despite stiff competition is also capable of providing experienced software engineers who can deliver the quality service that meets your needs.

Whatever application or software you need, your choice of developers should be a team that expresses the same values ​​inherent in reputable and trustworthy companies. Experience, professionalism, flexibility, innovation, and responsiveness are just some of the core values ​​to look for before hiring a software development team.

You need a team that talks and works side by side. Not one that blinds you and leaves you in the dark, leaving you to guess what is going on, what phase of the project they are in, or if they are accomplishing anything at all. You want to be actively involved in the project, but you also want them to work with minimal administrative oversight. The most important thing is that you need to get the best product worthy of your investment.

If you want this type of company to work hand in hand with your company, contact fortyseven software professionals.

Methodologies

Currently, there are methodologies used in software development that are becoming more and more popular.

Agile methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban are two of the most used, and they can be adapted to your needs.

The contracted company must know well the methodologies it uses so that it can expertly guide you in meeting your objectives from start to finish, as well as in maintenance and management aspects.

Time zone

In any endeavor, time is always of the essence. When hiring people you will need for a certain job, project, or activity, time is a consideration.

It is important to determine the equipment you intend to hire is available anytime you need it. Even the best software developers are useless if they cannot attend collaboration meetings and discuss aspects of the project directly with the person who hired them.

Companies using the agile development methodology have a flexible and adaptable environment that can respond quickly, especially in critical times. It does not need to be a company in the same city.

Choosing a remote software development team led by expert engineers and software managers is as good as a local company.

Scalability and Flexibility

Can we scale the amount of resources used to complete the project on time? Price is a very important factor for each company and the goal is always to receive an excellent product on time and without having to sell an arm.

One area that is often overlooked is whether a company can increase or decrease the size of a team based on the needs of the project.

With a closed contract, the team size remains the same throughout the life of a project, regardless of whether each developer is needed or whether additional developers are required.

This limits flexibility in the project and can lead to costly problems down the road if the company chosen for software development is unwilling or unable to scale a project based on customer needs.

Things happen, and having a fixed contract without flexibility can be very inconvenient, that is why it is better to know before signing the contract that your project is in good hands and that the company developing it is very aware of the increase or decrease in resources according to the project requires it.

Final words

Choosing the best mobile development company or software company for your business isn’t something to bother about if you can follow the guidelines above.

Our team of professional developers at fortyseven is equipped to take you from where you are to where you want to be.

Once we understand where you are we’ll work with your goals to make them a reality.