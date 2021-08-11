RoboMarkets: a new stage of cooperation with BMW M Motorsport

RoboMarkets has been an official partner of BMW M Motorsport since 2019 and remains to support BMW M Motorsport for the “BMW M2 Cup” and the “24-hour Nürburgring” race in 2021.

One of the most difficult races in the world, the famous “24 Hours Nürburgring”, ended in success for us – team #20 in a BMW M6 GT3 RoboMarkets branded racing car finished 6th. In addition, the BMW teams have a really amazing success story: a total of 20 wins, including 8 one-two wins. No other manufacturer has ever had more wins in this race.

“The Nürburgring 24 Hours are the highlight of the endurance season and we are very happy and grateful to be able to fight for the overall victory once again with the support of partners such as RoboMarkets with a strong line-up of teams and drivers. We have worked excellently with RoboMarkets in the DTM and are very pleased that we have now been able to transfer the partnership to GT racing”. – Thomas Felbermair, Vice President Sales and Marketing BMW M GmbH

The “BMW M2 Cup” series of races will be held from 23rd July to 3rd October on the tracks of Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. There will be two RoboMarkets branded cars participating in this one-make cup – blue BMW M2 CS Racing and a silver one.

“We’re very pleased to have extended our partnership with BMW M Motorsport and expect the upcoming season to be really exciting. Every year, races on tracks become a serious challenge for the participating teams and they must demonstrate their abilities to quickly respond and adapt to changes around them. Each and every year, BMW M Motorsport confirms its top-class level of training, willingness to fight to the end and demonstrate the best results. In this aspect, we at RoboMarkets are very like-minded – we adhere to the same approach and improve our products and services every year. This is the reason why we’re very grateful to work and win with the partner, whose values we endorse.” – Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets

