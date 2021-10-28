How To Maintain Your Fleet Vehicles and Extend Their Lifespan?

Are you struggling with the maintenance of your fleet vehicles? Do you want to know how you can extend their lifespan? We got your back!

There is no denying the fact that the pandemic has forced us to cut back on costs. Preventative care and maintenance can prolong the life of your fleet vehicles and reduce the costs of buying a new vehicle for your fleet.

Here are some tips that will help you maintain the health of your fleet vehicles for a longer lifespan.

Monitor the driving techniques of your crew

You would be surprised to discover how the lifespan of vehicles, in general, can be extended if people eliminate their bad habits. Some common offenders include aggressive acceleration and sudden use of breaks. If your drivers are idling the vehicle for an extended amount of time, it can also accelerate the depreciation of your vehicle. Dangerous driving techniques like distracted driving can also be damaging for your fleet vehicles.

Refer to the user manual

Every vehicle is manufactured differently. Therefore, to maintain your asset make sure you follow the user’s manual closely. Manufacturers make some changes in every model they sell. Keep the manual handy so that you can refer to them every time a vehicle requires repairs. If you are not using the correct fluids and tools, you will have to replace tour assets faster.

Prevention is better than cure

One of the most common mistakes that you can commit as the owner of fleet vehicles is not to perform preventive maintenance. Do not wait for your vehicle to break down. Get them checked by technicians for their fluids, various components, any kind of damage done to the outer parts, air filters, etc. This step is crucial for the longer lifespan of your fleet of vehicles.

Check the tires

Do not forget to check the tires as they undergo a lot of wear and tear on a daily basis. You can also avoid potential accidents and serious damage to your vehicle by replacing the tires as they wear out.

Consider using fleet maintenance software

Experts from Sutherland Automotive also recommend owners of fleet vehicles use fleet management software. This will be helpful for keeping a track of preventive maintenance carried out, use of fuel, other repairs, and warranties. If you have this information on your system, then the operation will be a lot easier for you. Your employees can also have access to this information. Flagging issues will be a breeze so you will also be able to avoid bigger repairs. If you are struggling with the overall costs of owning a fleet vehicle, this will do the job for you.

Managing fleet vehicles is a daunting task. But we hope with this information, it won’t be that way. You can now ensure that your vehicles are maintained properly and avoid bigger repairs. Your vehicles will be on the road for a long time and you will enjoy significant savings on their operating costs.