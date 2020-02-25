Dog yogurt from Frozzys in Belfast wins in Korea

A lickable frozen yogurt for dogs, created by Frozzys in Belfast, has won business in South Korea, providing the business with its first export sales in Asia for owners seeking healthier options for their pets, writes Sam Butler.

Dog owners there will be able to feed the unique yogurt to their pets as a result of a significant agreement between Frozzys and Ahns Group, a leading distributor in Seoul, the South Korean capital, which has lined up listings with specialist pet stores, including online retailer Market Kurly, the equivalent of Amazon Fresh there, as well as Molly’s Pet Shop, across the country.

“What makes Frozzys a healthy and nutritious choice is that it is low in fat, sugar and calories as well as being lactose-free and naturally rich in calcium,” says founder and director Noel Conlon. “It’s made with 100 percent natural ingredients and packed with vitamins, minerals and prebiotic fibre. Frozzys is a delicious dog treat of choice which contributes to both canine nutrition, health and enjoyment,” he adds.

Frozzys in Belfast

The new export business resulted from Frozzys exhibiting at Zoomark, the global pet trade show in Bologna, last year, where they met the South Korean distributor.

“They were impressed by the yogurt’s features and benefits for pets. We’ve been working with them over the past number of months to bring the brand to market. We’ve now achieved this and it’s doing well with dog owners.

‘‘We are very excited about our partnership and bringing our unique frozen yogurt for dogs to the South Korean market. We have secured initial orders of £40,000 and are confident that this will be the start of a successful long-term partnership. There is a demand for premium, natural and healthy products for dogs across the world. Frozzys perfectly fits this demand.’’

Frozzys was developed in 2013 by founder Noel Conlon after extensive research in collaboration with Northern Ireland’s College for Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) at Cookstown.

The brand was launched into the Specialist Pet Sector after the directors spotted a gap in the market for a healthy, nutritious and low-fat dog treat that would be nutritionally beneficial and support the health and wellbeing of pets.

Since then the brand has grown year-on-year and built up a loyal following of dogs and customers within the pet specialist and dog friendly hospitality sectors across the UK and Ireland.

Mr Conlon continues: “Unlike most traditional ambient treats which dogs are very quick to consume, Frozzys frozen treats last longer. On average, it takes a dog 10-15 minutes to consume a single pot. This means that it is limiting the dog’s calories and fat, without limiting the mental stimulation and enjoyment that treats can provide. Perfect for enjoying after a session of exercise or as a reward anytime of the year.”

In addition to the original yogurt, Frozzys is now available in four tasty flavours – strawberry, blueberry, cranberry and peach. It comes in perfectly portioned 85g tubs and four packs. To find out more please visit www.frozzys.com.

Picture: Noel Conlon with his two pet dogs