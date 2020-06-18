How to Pass the SHL Personality Test

Worried on how to tackle the SHL Personality Test after discovering that the company that you are interested in utilizes it in the recruitment process?

Whether it’s your first time to take it or if you need a bit of help to make sure that your next attempt will be more successful, we’ve got you covered.

Research not only the job position, but also the industry and the company

One of the most common footfalls that we’ve seen in applicants is that although they did their research on what is expected of them when it comes to the job position that they are aiming for.

They tend to shrug off or not look at the company culture or ‘they way things are done’ in an industry.

This is why the SHL Personality Test isn’t just your run-of-the-mill personality test.

If there are no details online, the best way to get an idea on how the way things are done in the company is by engaging in small talk with the receptionist, clerk, or even the hiring manager prior to the exam.

Asking “Do you guys have frequent social activities?” will allow you to know if they favor employees who are social or always participate in company parties or other social events.

The same goes for “I once worked for X and I was taught to finish my tasks as soon as possible, you think this would sit well with your company?”.

Asking such a question will give you an idea on if they prefer employees that are fast or those who are slow but scrutinous with their work, effectively giving you an edge by getting first-hand information about the company.

Remember: the questions that appear in the SHL will depend on the company and the industry.

Be Wary of ‘Extreme Choices’

Since this is a personality test, you need to put your best foot forward in the SHL to stand out from the rest of the applicants.

However, there are a lot of candidates that make the mistake of overdoing it by always or picking too many extremely positive statements such as:

“I am known to always arrive more than 30 minutes early before a meeting”

“I have never told a lie”

Are you sure you ALWAYS arrive 30 minutes before a meeting? Are you really someone that’s NEVER told a lie in their entire life?

While those may seem like statements that you should show affirmation to, both statements are unrealistic even in the best of employees.

This does not mean that you should avoid them entirely, however, as some ‘extreme’ statements that you should always answer in the affirmative like ‘I am always punctual’ or ‘I am highly dependable’.

Be Yourself, but…

Show that you can adjust to the company’s needs and expectations for reasonable ‘areas’.

For example, if you see a statement that states “I prefer to work alone”, even if this is the truth to some extent, answer in the negative range (disagree/strongly disagree).

This will allow your prospective employer to know that you have some form of socialization and collaboration skills to interact well with your potential coworkers at the office.

Although the test can tell your prospective employer how much of a match you are to the ideal or acceptable personality profile that they have in mind for the vacant position, it does not necessarily give them an idea on how well you can grow as an employee and how well you can adjust to the culture at the workplace.

Make Good Use of Online Resources

Remember, the SHL Personality Test, is still just a test, not some lie detector test with complex classified mechanisms.

You just need to know how to effectively tackle it.

After all, there is nothing wrong with utilizing reviewers, refreshers, or curated practice tests so that you can become more familiar with how this particular personality test works.

Although there is nothing wrong with taking the test blind, you are effectively allowing your competitors to get the better of you as it is highly likely that they themselves are making good use of such resources to give themselves an edge in the hiring process.

With these tips in mind, we hope that you’ve increased your chances in passing the SHL Personality Test and land that dream job of yours, good luck!