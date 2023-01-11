How to Look After Your Business Vehicle

For many businesses, company vehicles are a key part of the operation. An issue with a company car could disrupt the daily operation, which could end up costing the business and in more ways than one. It is for this reason why it is so important to know how to properly maintain a company car so that you can avoid issues from arising as well as prolong the life of the vehicle. So, what should you do to keep a company car in the best condition throughout the year?

Report Any Issues

First, you need to make sure that any issues with the car are reported by staff immediately. Small issues can often evolve into large (and expensive problems), so if an employee notices something not right then it is important that it is reported immediately so that action can be taken.

Clean Inside & Out

It is also important to clean the car both inside and out. Cleaning the car can remove harmful debris, it gives you the chance to fully inspect the vehicle and will also keep the car looking professional – you do not want to turn up to a client meeting in a car covered in mud and filled with litter! This can also help to preserve the car’s value if you ever decide to sell.

Check Tyres

You should also get into the habit of checking the tyres on a regular basis and always before a long drive. This should involve checking the tyres for signs of damage, checking the pressure is at the right level and checking the tyre tread depth (1.6mm is the legal minimum). If the tyres are damaged or worn, you should buy from a trusted brand like Continental tyres for tyres that you can rely on.

Keep Up With Annual MOT

Obviously, you need to keep up with the annual MOT for legal purposes, but this is also an effective way to keep the car in good condition. An MOT will highlight any issues with the vehicle so that you can get improvements made to ensure that it is safe and roadworthy. Of course, you will ideally want to pass first time, so it is a good idea to check the vehicle over and get any repairs carried out beforehand.

Drive Sensibly

You must also instruct your employees to drive sensibly and safely. Obviously, this is important from a safety standpoint, but also because smooth, sensible driving will prolong the life of the vehicle and reuse the likelihood of issues arising.