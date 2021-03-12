Common web design languages ​​website designing

A good web portal design company should take many factors into account when developing. Native programming languages ​​have been created for various platforms. Also, some companies have already implemented CMR with support for only certain languages. The staff of the company can only be technical specialists who are able to work with one or another programming language. All this, as well as the personal wishes of the customer, play an important role in the choice of the design language. That is why it is important that the development team has experts in all popular languages.

Before you decide which language to use, you should consider the following questions: your server platform server software previous programming experience the database you have chosen for the server side. The leaders among the layout languages ​​are HTML, CSS. Every web developer should know their basics.

Website development languages

In general, there are quite a few factors that can influence the choice of a particular development language. To begin with, we will give the main points that you should pay attention to:

The choice may depend on the server platform being used.

It is also important what kind of software (software) is used on a particular server.

Consideration should also be given to which database will be used in the back end.

For every developer, previous experience in web programming is a rather important factor.

Website development programming languages

The most popular is HTML. This is the base for a developer involved in the creation of networked Internet resources. There is no particular difficulty in studying it, almost everyone can get knowledge completely independently. But if you create a site exclusively with its help, then it will be used in a static format. Additional features for clients will not be available, read-only is possible here. An exception may be the case when the client is familiar with the hypertext markup language HTML, but most users do not speak this language, so to edit the site they need a solution that includes a content management system (CMS) with an intuitive interface. And such sites are not created in pure HTML, solutions are needed using other languages.

The base languages ​​for building sites are used in conjunction with other solutions. Almost always, CSS is used alongside HTML. This is the name of the style sheets, which allow you to create additional functions, make the code optimized. CSS is placed in a separate file block, which reduces the load and makes it possible to apply styles several times.

Website development languages: programming

Modern programming languages ​​are essential for creating functional and effective websites. Their main goal is to expand the interactive capabilities of the resource. There are many varieties of such languages, but among them the most relevant ones can be distinguished:

HTML is one of the first languages ​​that web programmers use to this day. With its help, static web pages are developed without the presence of a database. On its basis, it is possible to carry out the production of simple sites and Internet pages that do not need dynamic and interactive elements.

PHP is a server-side programming language that becomes a kind of link between the server and the database. Such a language is not responsible for the development of the site, because its code is represented by the same HTML interspersed with PHP.

FLASH is no longer a programming language, but a technology for rendering elements that are written in XML. Resource components will be interactive and colorful. Thus, it is possible to form a positive image of the company.

WAP – transcript of this technology: Wireless Application Protocol. It allows you to get access from a mobile device to various Internet projects on the network. After its development, such a site will be tailored for viewing on small phone screens, thereby facilitating the weight of web pages.

ASP – Active Server Pages allows you to combine scripts, HTML and ActiveX server components. It is used for creating business applications with dynamic and interactive components.

PERL – Practical Extraction and Report Language is a specialized programming language that is used for developing cgi scripts and cgi programs on the server side. With their help, the work and functionality of the site will be automated. Suitable for creating dynamic web pages.

This is not the whole list of programming languages. All of them are intended for the manufacture of certain types of sites, depending on the complexity, scale and subject matter. Designers and webmasters can develop and promote websites, as well as mobile applications, based on different programming languages.