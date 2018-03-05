Northern Ireland’s inaugural multi-agency conference on work related health! March 14 2018, Titanic Belfast

Workplace Health Leadership Group’s Northern Ireland Occupational Health, Hygiene and Well-Being conference, 14 March 2018

Venue: TITANIC, Belfast

The Workplace Health Leadership Group NI (WHLGNI), a group of committed stakeholders from across Industry and government, is pleased to announce that it is holding its first inaugural Occupational Health, Hygiene and Wellbeing Conference on Wednesday 14 March 2018 at Titanic Belfast.

With a comprehensive programme of influential policy makers, this event will mark the start of a concerted, regional, multi-agency journey aimed at raising the profile of work-related health. Thereby, ensuring it receives the same recognition in the working environment as safety, and in doing so, achieving practical business and societal benefits along the way.

Key speakers at the Conference will include Dr Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health; Prof David Fishwick, Consultant Respiratory Physician at the Centre for Workplace Health, Honorary Professor of Respiratory Medicine at University of Sheffield, Chief Medical Adviser to HSE GB and HSENI; and Prof Diana Kloss MBE, Occupational Health Law expert and barrister, Honorary President of The Council for Work and Health.

During the Conference the Workplace Health Leadership Group will launch the NI Workplace Health Strategy 2017-2022, and you’ll see how you can buy into the strategy and become part of the success story.

Undoubtedly employers have begun to recognise the importance of employee health and those at the forefront of this change understand that improvements in employee health are a win-win for all.

However, it is important to remember that most workplace ill-health is preventable and there is clearly a case for tackling this with the same enthusiasm as safety. The Workplace acts as an excellent forum for promoting good health, preventing the development of disease, and supporting people with long-term conditions.

It is important to remember also that tackling workplace ill-health is everyone’s business!! Therefore this conference is designed to reassure you that you are not alone, help is available, and as previously mentioned, you will be able to play your part in the regional approach.

The following benefits will also be gained from attending the conference; It will be a great networking opportunity whereby you will be able to connect with other colleagues/professionals in Workplace Health (simultaneously earning CPD points); You will listen to the influential policy makers, discover new ideas/initiatives that work, and see the latest trends/best practises; Success stories will be outlined through Case Studies from companies, who will be keen to share their learning and experiences; The day will also give you an chance to demonstrate your organisation’s leadership & commitment to workplace health, as there will be a workplace health pledge signing opportunity.

So, if you work in a management role especially Managing Director/Senior Managers, or are a Practitioner/Professional/Provider for the following services: Health and Safety, Occupational Health, Medical/Nursing/Allied Health Professional, Mental Health (Counselling) Occupational Hygiene, HR, Health & Wellbeing, or you are a Safety Representative, Health Champion, or have a keen interest in workplace health (i.e. a student), then this is the event for you.

To attend this event, as there still limited places available complete the application form for the Conference by visiting the Northern Ireland Safety Group website at www.nisg.org.uk or by email [email protected] .

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Other Articles, Upcoming Events