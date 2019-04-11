You can’t do a good job if your job is all you do says Employers For Childcare

You can’t do a good job if your job is all you do. This is the message to employers from Employers For Childcare as it launches its annual UK Family Friendly Employer Awards. The awards recognise organisations across the UK who go above and beyond the legal requirements to provide family friendly policies in the workplace.

Aoife Hamilton, Policy and Information Manager at Employers For Childcare said: “Employers now recognise they must offer ‘employee benefits’ which are family – and life – friendly and apply to all employees with dependents. We all know the saying ‘you can’t do a good job if your job is all you do’ – employees need flexible support from their employer to balance their work and family commitments. In 2019 we are seeing more organisations embrace family friendly practices, they are recognising their employees are also parents, siblings, caring for elderly relatives and have dependents’ responsibilities. Others are seeking to support all staff to achieve a balance of work and life outside of work, whether they have a caring responsibility or not”.

“The Family Friendly Employer Awards are an effective way of showcasing your organisation’s commitment to staff wellbeing whether this is through the provision of flexi-time, paid dependent’s leave, offering advice and guidance to parents, getting your child’s birthday off or even supplying an onsite crèche – some of these policies may seem minor but can make a huge impact on achieving a better work/life balance.

“We are encouraging all companies: multi nationals, public sector, SMEs, social enterprises and charities across the UK to get involved. The awards are free to enter and attend as part of the advice and information service our charity provides for employers. The winners, in addition to receiving their trophy and accolade will gain a winner’s logo for their website and promotional use, a free month in the 2020 Family Friendly Employer Awards annual calendar (which is delivered to 3,000+ organisations across the UK) and a profile on our Family Friendly Employer blog.”

For an application pack visit: Employers For Childcare. The closing date for entries is Monday 20 May 2019. The winners will be selected over the summer months and announced at a gala Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, 16 October 2019 at the Galgorm Resort & Spa, Co Antrim.