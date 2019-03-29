Whitespace collects top prize at Digital DNA Awards in St Anne’s Cathedral

Whitespace has picked up the highly-coveted Company of the Year title at the Digital DNA Awards held at St. Anne’s Cathedral, Thursday 28 March 2019.

The multidisciplinary software development firm received the award after an independent judging panel and a public vote was cast amongst a short list featuring Northern Ireland’s best digital and technology businesses. The illustrious ceremony was hosted by presenter Zöe Salmon and comedian Shane Todd with nearly 500 people in attendance.

Having started as a venture capital fund, Whitespace was founded by a team of computing experts and financial advisors. In 2016, it closed its fund and now focuses on software development.

Glenn McClements, General Manager of Whitespace, said receiving the award was “all down to the team”.

“We genuinely weren’t expecting to win Company of the Year. The quality and stature of the other nominees was exceptional, so to win this is a fantastic achievement. On behalf of our entire team, we greatly appreciate the recognition from our peers and the public, without whom this award wouldn’t be possible.

“These awards are a result of a fantastic year for the Whitespace team. Over the past 12 months, we have been working with some of the biggest brands in the world, as well as building a stock exchange. It’s a hugely exciting time for us,” he said.

Whitespace also picked up the Deal of the Year Award.

Other winners on the night included Paddy O’Hagan, Chief Operating Officer of tech firm Neueda, who picked up Business Personality of the Year whilst Origin Digital’s Nuala Carland was named Developer of the Year.

Paddy O’Hagan, Chief Operating Officer at Neueda, said: “Being named Business Personality of the Year is a huge accolade professionally and personally. The NI tech sector is full of inspirational, innovative leaders so being recognised in this way is very humbling. What inspires me most is the talented team of people at Neueda who come to work full of great ideas and enthusiasm – this award is a reflection of their hard work and commitment.”

Startup of the Year went to Importwise, Daniel McGlade, Founder and CEO of content management firm Oroson, was named Entrepreneur of the Year, and the award for Best Tech for Good Innovation went to Allstate NI for its cyber security for children programme.

Simon Bailie, Chief Executive of Digital DNA, said the record number of entries for this year’s awards meant there was plenty of tightly fought competition.

“Our independent panel of judges were overwhelmed and impressed with the calibre of entries. Having gone from strength to strength, winning this competition has solidified itself as a launch platform for some organisations and individuals to go bigger and better whilst also recognising the impact that some of our more established firms and personalities have had.

“These awards celebrate the very best of the Northern Ireland digital and tech scene, with many of these companies and individuals already operating and competing on the global stage.”

Louise Smyth, Managing Director of chief sponsors MCS Group, said: “In our time as a proud and committed sponsor of the Digital DNA Awards, we have seen the very best of our local technology and digital sector come to the fore. Each of them are helping to advance our local economy, so it is only right that we showcase the diverse range of talent Northern Ireland has in this dynamic sector.

“The Digital DNA Awards celebrate a diverse range of top digital exports and talented, creative individuals and businesses across the digital and technology scene, from Big Data to fintech to the creative industries and beyond. These awards have evolved over the last four years to being globally respected. Competition is fierce to be shortlisted, so many congratulations to all of the winners and nominees.”

The full list of winners and runners up were:

Company of the Year

Winner: Whitespace

Shortlist: Allstate NI, Dawson Andrews, Kainos, Novosco, See.Sense, Whitespace

Startup of the Year

Winner: Importwise Ltd.

Runner-up: Groundswell

Best Tech for Good Innovation

Winner: Allstate NI – Cyber Security for Kids Programme

Runner-up: U-Hub Therapy Centre – Suicide Prevention App

Deal of the Year

Winner: Whitespace

Runner-up: Decision Time Ltd.

E-Commerce Project of the Year

Winner: Eyekiller – robinsonsshoes.com

Runner-up: Northside Graphics Ltd. – digitalprinting.co.uk

Business Personality of the Year

Winner: Paddy O’Hagan, Neueda

Runner-up: Joe Boyle, Salt DNA

Entrepreneur of the Year

Winner: Daniel McGlade, Oroson

Runner-up: Jason McKeown, Neurovalens

Best Large Tech Company

Winner: Novosco

Runner-up: Kainos

App of the Year

Winner: Sugar Rush Creative – Whistle App

Runner-up: Scaffold Digital – Ireland, A Directory

Developer of the Year

Winner: Nuala Carland, Origin Digital

Runner-up: Dermot Barron, STATSports

Best Digital Marketing Campaign

Winner: MyCarNeedsA – UK Brand Awareness Campaign

Runner-up: Waterfront & Ulster Hall – Digital First Campaign

Best Small Tech Company

Winner: See.Sense

Runner-up: Fathom

Digital Project of the Year

Winner: Liberty IT – Workgrid Assistant

Runner-up: Danske Bank – Data Intelligence

Young Person of the Year

Winner: Daniel Crawford, axial3D

Runner-up: Jordan McDonald, Kainos