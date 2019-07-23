Ulster Bank announce Mark Crimmins as local head in Northern Ireland

Mark Crimmins, currently Regional Managing Director for Business Banking in Northern Ireland and Scotland, will assume Richard Donnan’s responsibilities in Northern Ireland for all business, commercial and corporate banking, as well as engaging with external stakeholders. He will be supported in this work by the bank’s regional board. After 30 years in banking, Richard Donnan, the bank’s current head, has decided the time is right to leave Ulster Bank to pursue interests outside banking.

Mark is a member of Chartered Accountants Ireland and a former Vice President of the Newry Chamber of Commerce. After starting his career in accountancy, he has over 20 years’ experience with Ulster Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland in a variety of business banking and leadership roles across Ireland and Scotland.

Mark Crimmins said: “Ulster Bank exists to serve the communities in which we operate, whether that’s helping people own their own home or grow their business, and we will continue to improve the ways that we do this. I’m very much looking forward to the role and continuing the great work that’s being done by colleagues across our business.”

Paying tribute to Richard Donnan, he said: “Richard has provided exemplary leadership for the bank, helping to make it into a strong, safe and profitable business that supports all aspects of the Northern Ireland economy and we wish him well as he pursues interests outside of banking”.

Richard Donnan said: “It’s been a great privilege to work with so many talented people and businesses right across Northern Ireland. Ulster Bank has been part of my life for 30 years, and while I’m looking forward to what comes next, I’m proud to leave behind a much stronger and safer bank, one that is focused on doing the right thing and providing help for what matters to our customers. Mark has fantastic experience across Ulster Bank’s business and is very well placed to lead the bank forward.”

Richard Donnan will remain with the bank over the coming months as he and Mark work together to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.