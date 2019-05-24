The Invent 2019 Final Twelve revealed

Twelve entrepreneurs have secured their place in the final of Invent 2019, an annual competition run by Catalyst and supported by Bank of Ireland UK, with the aim of discovering the product with the greatest commercial potential.

For nine months, the Invent competition challenges and develops innovators, entrepreneurs, scientists and start-ups to develop their proof of concept idea in a bid to win a share of the £33,000 final prize fund.

The 12 winners of this stage will go forward to the Invent final and pitch to more than 700 investors, entrepreneurs, executives, students and researchers on Thursday 10 October 2019.

Invent Programme Manager, Jessica Caldwell reflected on the evening of innovation. “The quality of entries just gets better every year. Each team had just three minutes to convince the judges that their solution for the problem they identified has great commercial potential – our twelve finalists did an outstanding job and they are brilliant examples of NI’s booming knowledge economy.”

The Semi Final event was sponsored by RPS Group and Managing Director, Dr. Michael Shaw commented, “We are delighted to sponsor the Invent Semi Final. Invent showcases and highlights the wonderful talent and amazing innovations we have in Northern Ireland.”

The highly experienced judging panel on the night included Siobhan Clarke, a partner for Episode 1 Ventures, Chris Wardle, a senior investment manager for the Foresight Group, Edel Coen, an investment associate for Draper Esprit, Gavin Kennedy Bank of Ireland UK and Dr. Michael Shaw of RPS Group.

Gavin Kennedy, Head of Business Banking NI at Bank of Ireland UK said, “The 24 talented and inspirational teams pitching their brilliant business ideas made the judges final selection a very tough task. It’s amazing to see their innovation, creative thinking, knowledge, skills and ambition showcased and year on year this competition reaches new heights. The depth and quality Northern Ireland has to offer in emerging innovations with commercial potential is worthy of a global stage and those showcased this evening are no exception. Congratulations to all and I can’t wait until the final in October.”

The final 12 are:

Creative Media and Consumer Internet: PersonalCarer.co.uk and Handicaddie

Life & Health Science: Airbrio and G-Science

Electronics: Stand and Signal Optimiser

Engineering: WriteEasy and Concrete Jungle

Enterprise Software: Obbi Solutions and Equitas

Agri Science: Cropsafe and P_Sense

More information on tickets can be found here