The Future of Work – ACCA and Ulster University Joint Event – reserve your place here

As part ofyou are invited to this exciting joint Ulster Business School and ACCA event at which we will reflect on how global trends are shaping training and development in finance and accounting – and what this means for local businesses, students and educators.

A recent ACCA report highlighted that the world of accountants is evolving and professionals in the field must take stock of those dynamics, or risk becoming marginalised.

On Wednesday 10 April, Ulster University and ACCA, the largest global accountancy body, will be hosting a workshop on the future of skills in finance and accounting, and what it takes to succeed in a changing profession.

Clive Webb, Senior Insights Manager at ACCA, will unpack ACCA’s latest Professional Insights report Learning for the future, its vision for the future of the profession, and what it means in terms of workplace learning and development.

The report highlights expectations on the profession are increasing. Growing regulation and governance, globalisation, and increased use of digital technologies together mean the world is a more complex place for the professional accountant. As a result careers can look very different from those of the past but skills remain vital to on-going development.

Individuals are also taking control of their own development – actively acquiring the new skills to progress rather than waiting for employer-led development opportunities.

This event will gather students, ACCA members and local employers such as you to discuss the future of the profession. You can have your say when the group will break into separate rooms where students and employers will have an opportunity to discuss the implications from their own point of views, highlight possible barriers and find potential opportunities.

There will be some expectation gaps – but most importantly, this is a platform to exchange ideas and work together to create a clear way forward.

The is your opportunity to be part of a community that changes the face of business and employment.

We’ll provide the drinks and canapés!