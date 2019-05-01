Sarah Burrows joins Jenny Ebbage to create powerful Charity Law duo at Edwards and Co.

Sarah Burrows who was head of the Charity Law team in a large corporate practice in Belfast has joined Jenny Ebbage to create a powerful Charity Law team at Edwards & Co. Solicitors Belfast.

Recognised as a leader in her field, Chambers UK says of Sarah that she is “excellent and very approachable” and that she is held in high regard for her focused and diligent approach.

Sarah says: “I am very excited to be joining Jenny Ebbage at Edwards & Co. My charity clients have ranged from small trusts to companies limited by guarantee with a UK and often worldwide presence.

“The best thing about my job is being able to help my clients. I fully buy in to their ethos and always go the extra mile for them”.

Welcoming Sarah to Edwards & Co., Partner Jenny Ebbage says “We are delighted to be working with Sarah. We are ranked No.1 in Chambers UK for charity law in Northern Ireland and with the addition of Sarah we have the two top ranked lawyers.

“Her expertise in corporate transactions enables us to continue to grow our SME client base.”

Meet Sarah Burrows…

Do you specialise in any particular area?

I practiced in the areas of company/commercial and corporate law for ten years – mainly mergers and acquisitions, shareholder arrangements, partnerships, general commercial contracts and corporate governance and about seven years ago I added the specialised area of charity law which I enjoy immensely.

My charity clients have ranged from small charitable trusts to companies limited by guarantee with a UK and often worldwide presence.

My work in the third sector also involves advising industrial and provident societies/ community benefit societies and registered housing associations and social enterprises.

More recently I have qualified as a mediator with the Mediation Institute of Ireland.

I have been involved with the Boardroom Apprentice training programme since its inception. My main role is training the apprentices in the area of governance.

What do you like about what you do?

I love to learn and I absolutely love to teach and as such have been a regular tutor at the Institute of Professional Legal Studies, Queens University Belfast for the past 17 years.

Due to my involvement in charity law over the last number of years and my commitment to our local community I was appointed Branch Officer and Chair of the North & West Belfast Branch of the National Autistic Society a number of years ago.

More recently I have been appointed a charity trustee of the Northern Pharmacies Limited Trust and a charity trustee and director of ParentingNI.

I am also a community volunteer at the Northern Ireland Hospice for which I was awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service which is the MBE for volunteers.

What’s the most interesting case you’ve ever worked on?

During the last number of years I have advised a local voluntary grammar school in respect of its change of status from that of voluntary grammar school to that of controlled grammar school. It was the first time in the history of schooling in Northern Ireland that this has happened.

Governance advice was provided together with advice in respect of all contractual documentation required to complete the transfer. Shortly after this I then advised the Interim Board of Directors/Governors of a proposed new co-educational non-denominational voluntary grammar school in Northern Ireland following a ministerial decision to close an all boys voluntary grammar school and an all girls controlled grammar school. I advised the new school in respect of joining the NILGOSC pension scheme.

Another matter that I am extremely proud of is my successful application to the High Court for cy pres / administrative schemes in respect of over 760 charitable funds of Belfast Health and Social Care Trust which had been created in piecemeal basis over the years and required modernising.

The value of the funds was in excess of £42 million and after a long process of review and application to court this money is now available to be used for the benefit of the public and in accordance with the spirit of the original intention of each of the funds.