Rose Mary Stalker Keynote Speaker at Women in Business Awards

Women in Business has announced newly appointed Invest Northern Ireland Chair, Rose Mary Stalker as the keynote speaker at this year’s prestigious Women in Business Awards.

Taking place on Thursday 7 November at The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, the annual Awards welcome over 500 business people from across Northern Ireland. Now in its ninth consecutive year, the Awards have become firmly established as one of the most recognised events in the business calendar.

Rose Mary Stalker was appointed to the position in August. She is an experienced business leader having operated successfully at Executive Team and Board level in complex multi-disciplinary global organisations, including Ford, Boeing and Rolls-Royce. Her speech at the awards will be her inaugural after dinner speech as Chair of Invest NI.

Roseann Kelly, Women in Business Chief Executive commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Invest NI Chair Rose Mary Stalker as this year’s Women in Business Awards keynote speaker, as she is not only one of Northern Ireland’s most recognised business figures, she is also a truly inspirational leader.

“Our Awards provide a unique and very special platform to influence and motivate a wide range of businesses and through her wealth of experience and knowledge across the business arena, I know Rose Mary’s address will provide great insight to our guests. I would like to extend my thanks to Rose Mary for her continued commitment to Women in Business, we look forward to working with her in the future.”

Rose Mary has a vast amount of experience within the business community and is very much looking forward to supporting Women in Business by attending and participating at the Awards.

Rose Mary Stalker, Chair of Invest NI commented: “I was delighted to be appointed Chair of Invest NI and appreciate that I am taking up the post at a time of significant change – and challenge. Undoubtedly these will be many, at both a macro-economic level and within our local economy. How Invest NI responds will be critical and set the course for the future of our economy. I look forward to sharing some of my initial thoughts at the forthcoming awards.”

This year’s Women in Business Awards is guaranteed to be the biggest celebration to date and encourages all sectors and industries to come together for an evening of celebration to recognise the best of home-grown talent and the valuable contribution that women make to the economic life of Northern Ireland.