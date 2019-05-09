Residential Market Survey says house prices continue to rise in NI

House prices in Northern Ireland continued to outperform other UK regions last month, but activity in the market is reported to be falling back, according to the latest RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) and Ulster Bank Residential Market Survey.

The Residential Market Survey April 2019 survey indicates that residential property prices in Northern Ireland continued to rise; indeed, the price balance for Northern Ireland remains higher than all other regions. However, the outlook is not as optimistic with Northern Ireland respondents expecting prices to fall in the three months ahead.

When it comes to activity, sales and new instructions over the last month are reported to have been in decline. The indicator for new buyer enquiries also remained in negative territory. As a result, surveyors’ near-term expectations for sales activity have dropped to their lowest level since December 2007.

Comments from respondents highlight that uncertainty related to Brexit is still impacting on the market and continues to affect buyer confidence. However, respondents also point to demand for starter-homes remaining buoyant.

Despite remaining political ambiguity, long-term predictions by surveyors are relatively positive. The cost of residential property is expected to continue on an upward trajectory and over the next twelve months sales activity is expected to pick up.

Samuel Dickey, RICS Residential Property Spokesman in Northern Ireland, said: “Clearly, some uncertainty remains in the market, but surveyors are pointing towards the continuing strong performance of the first-time buyer market. And whilst the near-term outlook for prices and activity appears to be subdued, surveyors’ perspectives on the longer-term outlook is more upbeat.”

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank, said: “Some people are perhaps taking a wait and see approach before deciding on a move or purchase, but sales in the new build market in particular are currently quite strong and this is reflected in a steady demand for mortgages. With an increasing supply of new build properties reported to be coming onto the market, this also bodes well for first time buyer activity in the months ahead.”

The main findings of the Residential Market Survey