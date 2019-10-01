Record Breaking Year for Millar McCall Wylie 

Full-service law firm, Millar McCall Wylie, has been awarded Top-Tier Firm Status in the world’s largest legal referral guide, Legal 500.

As the firm experiences double-digit growth, it has more than doubled the number of individuals on the Leading Lawyers listing, with five partners recognised across a broad range of sectors. An additional five partners were rewarded Recommended Lawyers status bringing the representation of Millar McCall Wylie lawyers on the Legal 500 listing to the highest number ever.

Legal 500

With two offices in Belfast, the firm received top tier recognition for both private and corporate client expertise in Northern Ireland and across the globe, from Intellectual Property to Personal Tax, Trusts and Probate.

Within a highly competitive local market, the firm has grown its team by 20% in 2019. It continues to achieve an employee retention rate of 95% across both offices.

Standing alongside Damian McParland, Jan Cunningham, Conor Wylie and Scott Kennedy on the elite leading individual listing, Managing Partner Peter McCall commented, “Our growth would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the people and individuals in our team. I am proud that so many individuals have been singled out for their expertise and professionalism, working with quality clients both locally and internationally.

“The latest Legal 500 guide continually references the enthusiasm, diligence and personal approach of the recommended Millar McCall Wylie lawyers and we are truly delighted to receive such recognition. We continue to enjoy delivering a full range of legal services at a very high standard across all sectors, recruiting the best people across both offices in Belfast.”

Partners on the recommended referral guide include Abbie Long, Caroline Prunty, Andrew Kerr, Simon Fleming and John Finnegan, with Mr Finnegan joining the list for the first time.

The first-generation law firm was also recognised in the Legal 500 guide in areas such as dispute resolution, corporate M&A, banking and finance, insolvency and corporate recovery, employment, energy and commercial property. The team have represented clients such as Learning Pool, NI Screen, McAleer & Rushe, NFU Mutual, Avon Cosmetics, Amazon, Microsoft, MJM and Specsavers.