Positive Local Job Market amidst Challenging Backdrop, says NIJobs.com Jobs Report

The latest NIJobs.com Jobs Report with Ulster Bank reveals encouraging news for jobseekers despite local political and Brexit deadlock.

Software developers, Chefs, Maintenance Engineers and Accountants are all in demand with results for Q1 indicating fresh record high with listings rising by 13% y/y and over one-third (36%) in four years. These statistics are encouraging at a time when many businesses are awaiting clarity around the future position of Northern Ireland post Brexit.

The NIJobs.com Jobs Report analyses and interprets data with Ulster Bank’s Chief Economist Richard Ramsey and is an accurate indicator offering important insight about recruitment, the types of jobs people are looking for and the roles companies are keen to recruit here.

IT once again has trumped all competition and remains the most active in recruitment terms and it also accounts for 13% of total listings. Social, Charity & Not for Profit, Hospitality, and Engineering and Accountancy sectors were the next big performers for Q1. And, twenty-one of the thirty-two employment categories recorded growth in job listings when compared to the same quarter last year.

Five out of the 32 employment categories on NIJobs.com also hit record highs with a sixth category noting a joint record in terms of listings: Secretarial and Admin, Security, Trade & General Services, Big Data & Analytics, Marketing, social charity & Not for Profit and HR (matched previous record high).

Sam McIlveen, GM manager of NIJobs.com said: “Our data indicates that some employment categories are performing well, companies are investing in business development and hiring staff for a wide range of roles. However, the strong performance in the first quarter of 2019 does come with a caution.

“There has been a steady rise in job listings and a number of highs recorded in recent months but given the current climate of uncertainty, it could prove a challenge to sustain this level of activity – interesting months lie ahead.

“Northern Ireland is also particularly exposed in relation to both the UK and Southern Ireland so businesses will need clarity in order to effectively plan ahead for future recruitment needs.

“Skills shortages are still an issue for some sectors currently and our research indicates that jobs in Science and IT will increase even more over the next ten years so action needs to be taken now to provide the skilled workforce these jobs will require.

“The marketplace is extremely competitive right now, so candidates are becoming more selective when looking for a good employer. Brexit again may also be a contributing factor making people more cautious when considering their next career move. We would be advising companies to continue to focus on how they are recruiting the right people in order to sustain business growth long-term.”

Richard Ramsey adds some further economic insight to the latest report: “2018 was a bumper year for Northern Ireland’s labour market, which was littered with a series of multi-year and record highs of the positive variety.

“The fourth quarter saw the Quarterly Employment Survey notch up its twelfth successive quarterly rise in job numbers. This took the overall total number of employee jobs to 773,750 – its eleventh consecutive quarter of record highs. The strengthening labour market was broad-based with the private sector and service sector posting all-time highs. Meanwhile construction and manufacturing employment hit their highest levels in over 8-years and 15-years respectively.

“Skills shortages also became increasingly evident within the Northern Ireland labour market in 2018. With the unemployment rate back at a record low, hiring and retaining staff remains a challenge as we progress through 2019.

“Indeed, demand for both new and replacement staff remained strong in Q1 as exemplified in this latest NIJobs.com Report with a record number of job listings.

“It should be remembered that a rising number of vacancies includes churn within the labour market and doesn’t just represent new jobs. For example, a sector posting a large number of advertised posts could be a sector experiencing a high degree of staff turnover as opposed to a sector reporting significant employment growth.

“There are already signs that the economy is cooling in Q1 2019 with ongoing Brexit uncertainty acting as a major headwind. As a result, Northern Ireland’s recent eleven quarter run of record job numbers could come unstuck later this year.”

To view current job opportunities, visit www.nijobs.com . Read the full analysis of the NIJobs.com Report with Ulster Bank here: https://ulstereconomix.com/