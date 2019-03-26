Northern Ireland’s Just Live a Little granolas win with France’s Casino Group

Luxury breakfast granola producer Just Live a Little in Northern Ireland has won business with France’s Casino Group which will see two lines from his successful portfolio on sale in over 100 stores, writes Sam Butler.

The new business strengthens Just Live a Little’s market position in France and was secured through Mediascore Food, the Northern Ireland company’s Paris-based distributor.

The two breakfast lines are handcrafted and are cranberry and cashew and whole almond. They will be on sale from the start of next month.

Based at Portaferry in Co Down, Just Live a Little has also been supplying its whole almond and cranberry and cashew granolas to 100 Auchan supermarkets in France for two years.

Commercial director Jill Crawford, commenting on Casino listing, says: “We’ve been in discussions with Casino with Mediascore for several months and provided a range of products for taste sampling.

“We are now well positioned for fast growth in a market which has seen strengthening demand, especially from younger consumers, for granolas over the past few years especially from smaller producers driven by a sharp focus on healthier products. Our research identified this trend some time ago which led us to invest time and other resources on exploring opportunities there and on our network there with Mediascore.

“The latest listing was confirmed in recent weeks and is another marvellous boost in one of Europe’s most important and quality conscious markets and one which appreciates quality food products with the outstanding taste, heritage and provenance that underpins our range of granolas.

Just Live a Little was established by Mrs Crawford and husband David in 2011 and also produces heathy snack bars as well as breakfast granolas. The company, in addition, has developed reduced sugar options for breakfast.

It supplies UK supermarket chains including Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Ocado, and exports to other international markets including Germany, Ireland, Scandinavia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

As a result of a strategic focus on exports, Just Live a Little now sells more than 60 percent of its products in global markets.

Founded in 1898 and listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Casino Group is recognised as one of France’s most innovative and leading retailers. In addition to stores throughout France, Casino has a developing international business. The group operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience, discount and wholesale stores.