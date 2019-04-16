Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards finalists revealed

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has revealed the finalists for the Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards, with a shortlist that features business leaders from across all sectors in the region.

Winners of the prestigious awards, sponsored by First Trust Bank, will be announced at a gala ceremony in The Merchant Hotel, Belfast next month.

Gordon Milligan, Chairman, IoD NI commented: “Once again, the Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards has produced a stellar shortlist that includes some of our most dynamic and successful business leaders from across the private, public and third sectors.

“As an organisation, we want to support and encourage directors to continually improve standards and constantly raising the bar of their success. The calibre of this year’s finalists demonstrates that is exactly what they are doing.

“It is no surprise therefore that we see so many local organisations continuing to thrive under their guidance, despite operating against a backdrop of wider economic and political uncertainty.

“Huge congratulations go to all those who have made the shortlist and best wishes to everyone for the final.”

This year’s Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards shortlist

Director of the Year – Non-Executive – sponsored by Deloitte

Jayne Brady, Non-Executive Director, B-Secur

Frank Bryan, Vistage Chair

Mark Ennis, Chairman, SSE Airtricity

Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by KPMG

Becca Hume, TapSOS

Alan Lowry, Environmental Street Furniture

Johnny Matthews, See Me Hired

Brian Parkes, Queen’s University, Belfast

Director of the Year – Young – sponsored by Carson McDowell

Noeleen Breen, Sixteen South

Savannah Dodd, Photography Ethics Centre

Naoimh McAteer, MJM Group

Garrett O’Hare, Bradley NI

Natasha Rodgers, Rodgers & Finney

Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsored by Capita Managed IT Solutions

Anita Conway, Radius Housing Association

Anne Donaghy, Mid & East Antrim

Carol Fitzsimons, Young Enterprise NI

Joanne McGowan, Ulster University

Jill Minne, Northern Ireland Civil Service

Brian Parkes, Queen’s University, Belfast

Director of the Year – Family Business – sponsored by BDO Northern Ireland

Angela Bennett, Diamond Systems

John Jameson, iota

Mairead Mackle, Homecare Independent Living

Dwyer Magee, Creagh Concrete

Andrew Rooney, Rooney Fish

Director of the Year – International – sponsored by Invest Northern Ireland

David Ausdahl, Lowden Guitars

Alan Lowry – Environmental Street Furniture

Lisa McLaughlin, Herbert Smith Freehills

Director of the Year – Small to Medium Business sponsored by Ulster University Business School

Angela Bennett, Diamond Systems

Dr Scott Fischaber, Analytics Engines

Peter Thomas, DLRT

Director of the Year – Inclusivity – Sponsored by Abacus

Paul Gillen, Pinsent Masons

Jackie Henry, Deloitte

Leigh Meyer, Citi

Brian Parkes, Queen’s University, Belfast

James Richards, Baker McKenzie

Director of the Year – Start-Up – sponsored by Amplifi Solutions

Dr Kelly Clark, Orryx

Jenny Ervine, AirPOS

Charlene Hegarty, Zero Myth

Robert McConnell, Pinnacle Professional

Carol Rossborough, ESTHER

Director of the Year – Large Business – Sponsored by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council

Claire Colvin, CDE Global

John McLean, Radius Housing Association

Nick Whelan, Dale Farm

Philip Woolsey, Greiner Packaging

Adrian Moynihan, Head of First Trust Bank, added: “Strong leadership is an essential attribute for business success so it’s important we promote the leaders making a difference in Northern Ireland.

“This year’s shortlist demonstrates a clear commitment to innovative, open and honest leadership and are acutely contributing to the success of their organisations and the Northern Ireland economy as a whole – no mean feat given the current political and economic climate.

“We commend all those who entered this year’s awards and together with the IoD, we look forward to celebrating the exceptional leaders making an impact on Northern Ireland’s business community.”

The awards ceremony will take place on 17th May when the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice will also be revealed.

The highest accolade in the Director of the Year Awards, it recognises the personal imprint of leaders on the culture and success of their organisation.