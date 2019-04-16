Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards finalists revealed

The Institute of Directors (IoD) has revealed the finalists for the Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards, with a shortlist that features business leaders from across all sectors in the region.
Winners of the prestigious awards, sponsored by First Trust Bank, will be announced at a gala ceremony in The Merchant Hotel, Belfast next month.
Gordon Milligan, Chairman, IoD NI commented: “Once again, the Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards has produced a stellar shortlist that includes some of our most dynamic and successful business leaders from across the private, public and third sectors.
“As an organisation, we want to support and encourage directors to continually improve standards and constantly raising the bar of their success. The calibre of this year’s finalists demonstrates that is exactly what they are doing.
“It is no surprise therefore that we see so many local organisations continuing to thrive under their guidance, despite operating against a backdrop of wider economic and political uncertainty.
“Huge congratulations go to all those who have made the shortlist and best wishes to everyone for the final.”
This year’s Northern Ireland Director of the Year Awards shortlist
Director of the Year – Non-Executive – sponsored by Deloitte
- Jayne Brady, Non-Executive Director, B-Secur
- Frank Bryan, Vistage Chair
- Mark Ennis, Chairman, SSE Airtricity
Director of the Year – Innovation – sponsored by KPMG
- Becca Hume, TapSOS
- Alan Lowry, Environmental Street Furniture
- Johnny Matthews, See Me Hired
- Brian Parkes, Queen’s University, Belfast
Director of the Year – Young – sponsored by Carson McDowell
- Noeleen Breen, Sixteen South
- Savannah Dodd, Photography Ethics Centre
- Naoimh McAteer, MJM Group
- Garrett O’Hare, Bradley NI
- Natasha Rodgers, Rodgers & Finney
Director of the Year – Public/Third Sector – sponsored by Capita Managed IT Solutions
- Anita Conway, Radius Housing Association
- Anne Donaghy, Mid & East Antrim
- Carol Fitzsimons, Young Enterprise NI
- Joanne McGowan, Ulster University
- Jill Minne, Northern Ireland Civil Service
- Brian Parkes, Queen’s University, Belfast
Director of the Year – Family Business – sponsored by BDO Northern Ireland
- Angela Bennett, Diamond Systems
- John Jameson, iota
- Mairead Mackle, Homecare Independent Living
- Dwyer Magee, Creagh Concrete
- Andrew Rooney, Rooney Fish
Director of the Year – International – sponsored by Invest Northern Ireland
- David Ausdahl, Lowden Guitars
- Alan Lowry – Environmental Street Furniture
- Lisa McLaughlin, Herbert Smith Freehills
Director of the Year – Small to Medium Business sponsored by Ulster University Business School
- Angela Bennett, Diamond Systems
- Dr Scott Fischaber, Analytics Engines
- Peter Thomas, DLRT
Director of the Year – Inclusivity – Sponsored by Abacus
- Paul Gillen, Pinsent Masons
- Jackie Henry, Deloitte
- Leigh Meyer, Citi
- Brian Parkes, Queen’s University, Belfast
- James Richards, Baker McKenzie
Director of the Year – Start-Up – sponsored by Amplifi Solutions
- Dr Kelly Clark, Orryx
- Jenny Ervine, AirPOS
- Charlene Hegarty, Zero Myth
- Robert McConnell, Pinnacle Professional
- Carol Rossborough, ESTHER
Director of the Year – Large Business – Sponsored by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council
- Claire Colvin, CDE Global
- John McLean, Radius Housing Association
- Nick Whelan, Dale Farm
- Philip Woolsey, Greiner Packaging
Adrian Moynihan, Head of First Trust Bank, added: “Strong leadership is an essential attribute for business success so it’s important we promote the leaders making a difference in Northern Ireland.
“This year’s shortlist demonstrates a clear commitment to innovative, open and honest leadership and are acutely contributing to the success of their organisations and the Northern Ireland economy as a whole – no mean feat given the current political and economic climate.
“We commend all those who entered this year’s awards and together with the IoD, we look forward to celebrating the exceptional leaders making an impact on Northern Ireland’s business community.”
The awards ceremony will take place on 17th May when the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice will also be revealed.
The highest accolade in the Director of the Year Awards, it recognises the personal imprint of leaders on the culture and success of their organisation.