Millar McCall Wylie assists Hays Travel buy retail portfolio of Thomas Cook stores

Law firm Millar McCall Wylie recently advised Hays Travel in its agreement to acquire the retail portfolio of Thomas Cook stores across the UK.

Real Estate Partner, Simon Fleming, led the experienced Millar McCall Wylie team in advising on the Northern Ireland aspects of the deal, potentially saving more than 100 jobs across the 23 stores in the region.

Hays Travel

With plans to re-open many of the stores immediately, John Hays, owner of Hays Travel, commented, “We are looking to employ as many Thomas Cook staff as possible and we are reaching out to them. It is a game-changer for us, almost trebling the number of shops we have and doubling our workforce – and for the industry, which will get to keep some of its most talented people.”

Millar McCall Wylie Partner Simon Fleming, said, “We are really pleased to have supported Hays in its momentous purchase of Thomas Cook stores in Northern Ireland.

“We recognise how this deal will save many jobs and have a significant impact on the local economy, and we are really proud to have played our part in that.”

The Millar McCall Wylie team worked closely with Hays Travel and advisors across the UK to secure this deal, offering stand out knowledge of the local market.