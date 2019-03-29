Joanne Stuart is CEO of Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance

A former Chairman of the IoD NI and now CEO of Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance Dr Joanne Stuart is a highly experienced and well-regarded business leader whose responsibilities in her most recent post, as Director of Development at Catalyst Inc, notably included the creation and expansion of important strategic relationships.

From 2011 to 2016, she was the Northern Ireland Champion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and, since 2010, she has been the NI Chair of the US-NI Mentorship Programme, established by former Economic US envoy to NI Declan Kelly.

Announcing the appointment, Brenda Morgan, MBE, Chairman of the NI Tourism Alliance, said, “Joanne’s appointment comes at a critical time as NITA embarks on a number of major campaigns, in particular seeking positive change on the key issues of APD (Air Passenger Duty) and the NI VAT rate which are currently putting a brake on the growth of the hospitality and tourism sector.

“Joanne’s considerable experience and her extensive network of highly influential contacts in Government and business circles across these islands mean that she is ideally placed to lead us and to champion Northern Ireland tourism, working closely with our members and ensuring Tourism is higher up the Government agenda, and creating a more favourable climate for growth and success.

“On behalf of all our membership, I am delighted to welcome her to the helm of NITA, and we look forward to benefiting from her energy and professionalism as tourism here prepares to break the billion-pound barrier and demonstrate its vial importance to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Dr Stuart who will take up her role immediately says, I am delighted to be joining NITA in this exciting and important role providing a unified and influential voice for Tourism in Northern Ireland.

Tourism is a growing sector within the NI economy with the potential to double in size over the next 10 years. I look forward to working with our members to help shape the future for tourism and addressing the major strategic challenges which face the sector.