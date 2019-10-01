Is this the new anthem for Northern Ireland?

We like this! What do you think?

It’s officially called Northern Ireland, however it’s also referred to as the North, Ulster or even the Six Counties, but we all call it home.

This is an Anthem For All. It was penned by Nigel Tilson and arranged by Karl Bennett. Musicians: Karl Bennett (keyboards), Sarah Swanson (violin and backing vocals), Michael Scott (percussion), Nigel Tilson (vocals).

Filmed and edited by Andy McComb. Aerial views of Northern Ireland kindly supplied by Soaring Productions. Enjoy!

Anthem For All from Andy McComb on Vimeo.