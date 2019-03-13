Hannon Travel launches premium services in Northern Ireland

A new force in corporate travel is coming to Northern Ireland with the expansion of independently owned Hannon Travel which is launching its premium services to the Northern Ireland and GB market led by Mukesh Sharma MBE DL.

With a team of highly experienced travel professionals, Hannon Travel is one of Ireland’s leading corporate travel management companies. It was set up by Eimer Hannon in 1999 and has led the way in providing high quality corporate services from its base in Co Meath to global organisations in sectors from aircraft leasing, pharmaceuticals and finance to equestrian, engineering and mining.

Mukesh Sharma MBE DL, Director, Hannon Travel says:

“Hannon Travel’s reputation is second to none within the corporate market and I am looking forward to introducing our unique and bespoke travel solutions to corporate travellers in Northern Ireland and GB. Business people now more than ever are under huge pressure to perform and deliver and their travel arrangements should not add unnecessary tension to their job. We pre-empt, react and provide real solutions 24/7, whether you wish to make a last-minute change or are forced to do so due to weather, strikes, technical issues etc. Providing real duty of care, saving time and ensuring safe, comfortable and efficient travel solutions is what we do. “

Founder and Managing Director of Hannon Travel, Eimer Hannon says:

“We’ve built up a very strong business over the past 20 years by providing our clients with the highest levels of personal service. We stand out in the industry because of this dedication to looking after our clients and being on hand 24 hours a day throughout their journey until they are safely home. I believe the time is now right to expand our business and I am delighted that Mukesh Sharma who is renowned within the travel industry for his travel experience and business expertise will be joining us to support our continued growth in Ireland and expansion into Northern Ireland and GB.”

Hannon Travel provide a niche and tailored service to businesses covering all aspects of their travel including transfers, accommodation, account management and travel policies. Clients enjoy a partnership with Hannon Travel that is both confidential and personal.