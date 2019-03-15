Family Business Event with Petra Wolsey at the Merchant Hotel: 27th March 2019

Family Businesses are awesome but they’re also a pain in the a** – Petra Wolsey, Marketing Director of The Beannchor Group

Petra is Marketing Director of The Beannchor Group, owners of The Merchant Hotel, Bullitt, Little Wing Pizzeria chain, The Dirty Onion, Yardbird, The National Grande Café and more besides.

Petra manages a marketing team of six people and relishes the variety, creativity and of course challenge that her job brings. She sits on the board of Hospitality Ulster and also of Aware. She and her husband Bill have a 7-year-old daughter Caoilinn.

Petra will give guests an insight into her business, the Beannchor Group and an honest account of the challenges that make “family businesses awesome but also a pain the a**”.

Back by Popular Demand

At a family business event in 2015, we had a team of professional actors take to the stage to act out three typical scenarios from a family business.

This proved to be really informative and entertaining. It was also really useful as the businesses in the room where given the opportunity to discuss the issues presented, looking at the business and emotional dilemmas of each character. The three scenarios which will be played on stage are: The Generation Game, The New Generation and Sibling Rivalry.

Tickets are £85 per person and are available here.

Please note that, due to a high volume of interest, this event is only available to family businesses.

Schedule