Expleo to raise £100K for NSPCC in Tech Team Cycle Challenge

Expleo, the technology partner for innovative companies, today announces its fourth annual Tech Team Cycle Challenge, to take place on Saturday 21st September. The company plans to raise a total of £100K for NSPCC Northern Ireland, the charity fighting to end child abuse.

The cycle challenge, an Expleo initiative, is one of the biggest annual fundraising events for NSPCC Northern Ireland, with more than 100 cyclists from technology companies based in Northern Ireland expected to take part in this year’s event. The 40km and 80km routes both follow the Causeway Coastal Route and pass through The Glens.

Tech Team Cycle Challenge

Since its inception in 2016, the Tech Team Cycle Challenge has raised £75K, with all proceeds going directly to local NSPCC initiatives such as the Speak Out Stay Safe service. Available to all primary schools in Northern Ireland, it aims to equip children with the knowledge and understanding they need to stay safe from abuse and neglect.

Participating companies range from large IT services organisations to smaller software vendors, with teams consisting of five cyclists each. The team responsible for raising the most money will have the opportunity to ride alongside Irish cycle champion and event ambassador, John Madden, for the day.

Event creator and organiser, Rob McConnell, is Expleo’s Director and Global Head of Digital Labs. He was recognised as an NSPCC Ambassador in 2018 to acknowledge his commitment to the work of NSPCC and his efforts in ensuring the cycle event’s continued success.

Rob McConnell said: “Every year, our team in Northern Ireland elects a charity partner that will benefit from our various fundraising activities. NSPCC was chosen by our staff for 2015, but we wanted to continue raising money for them afterwards. That’s when the idea for an annual Tech Team Cycle Challenge was born and we have been running it ever since. It is an opportunity for the industry to get together to tackle, and raise awareness of, serious issues that too many children and young people in Northern Ireland face on a daily basis.

“NSPCC is an incredible charity that works tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable people in our society, and I am privileged to act as an ambassador. Expleo is committed to giving back to the community in any way that we can; it is important to us as an organisation, and it is important to our team members. We are very grateful to all of the technology companies who participate in our cycle challenge every year, and to John Madden for giving up his time and energy to help us support such a worthy cause.”

Catherine Nuttall, Head of Fundraising for NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have the support of Expleo for the fourth annual Tech Team Cycle Challenge in aid of NSPCC Northern Ireland. It is a wonderful event which Rob and the team at Expleo work so hard to organise and we are thrilled to see a number of companies return this year, as well as some new companies registering their teams. The event raises crucial funds to enable us to be there for children and young people right here in Northern Ireland when they urgently need our support. There is still time to register your team and get involved and we hope everyone has a great day. We are so grateful to Rob for his commitment to NSPCC Northern Ireland and for joining us in our Fight for Every Childhood.”

To register for the Expleo Tech Team Cycle Challenge 2019, visit https://registration.mylaps.com/expleo-cycle