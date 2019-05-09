Enjoy a career with Northern Ireland Civil Service: VIDEO REPORT

That’s the question one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers is asking. The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) now has a number of opportunities available in key middle management roles.

Based in Departments right across Northern Ireland including the North West area, the positions available are at Staff Officer and Deputy Principal levels.

Both these roles offer the opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of people in Northern Ireland. The successful applicants will play an important part in delivering business objectives which affect many major areas of life here including health and education, economic success, and peaceful communities.

Rewards and Benefits

Northern Ireland Civil Service salaries are competitive. The Staff Officer starts at £30,149 rising to £31,760, while the Deputy Principal starts at £36,812 rising to £40,473 (both salaries currently under review).

The Northern Ireland Civil Service also recognises the value of ensuring a good work life balance for its staff. In addition to normal full-time hours of work, all requests for alternative working arrangements are also considered.

Other rewards and benefits include an attractive pension and annual leave entitlement, career development pathways and a tailored induction programme for all successful applicants.

Interested in the Northern Ireland Civil Service?

If you’re an energetic leader with a track record of delivering, the NICS would like to hear from you.

Completed application forms must be submitted by 12 noon (UK time) on Thursday 16th May 2019.

Applications are particularly welcome from people with disabilities, people from ethnic minorities and people under the age of 35. All applications for employment are considered strictly on the basis of merit.

For more information, including stories from existing NICS staff on their career journeys and to apply, visit nicsrecruitment.org.uk/career