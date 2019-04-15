Emma Sharp appointed Head of Office at Cunningham Coates

Emma Sharp, a partner at the firm of Cunningham Coates since 2015, has been appointed Head of Office, with Jonathan Cunningham remaining as partner and focusing on client liaison and managing investments for a range of institutions and private clients.

Belfast’s longest standing investment management firm, Cunningham Coates, has announced these changes to its management team to reinforce its client offering across Investment Management, Financial Planning and Private Banking – supporting a portfolio of clients and ensuring the very best of customer service.

Emma will take on the role with the support of a management team including James Morrison and Chris McCleane who have both been with the firm for over 30 years. Emma commented: “I’m excited to be appointed as the Head of Office at Cunningham Coates. One of the most important aspects of my role will be to continue to work with the partners to ensure our focus remains on delivering a bespoke approach to supporting our clients. We believe in personal relationships at Cunningham Coates and one of our key aims is to ensure this continues.”

Emma has worked for Cunningham Coates since April 1999, having previously worked for the Ulster Bank Investment and Trustee division. She manages investments for private clients, trusts and charities and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

Jonathan Cunningham, whose great-great-grandfather, Josias Cunningham established the firm in 1843, commented: “Emma is perfect for the Head of Office role, she is respected within the industry, here at Cunningham Coates and at group level within the Smith & Williamson business. Most importantly she enjoys the trust and confidence of her portfolio of clients. I look forward to working closely with her and the rest of the partners within the business as we deliver further growth in 2019.”

Jonathan added: “Relationships are everything. We are very much a family here at Cunningham Coates and believe in the principles of trust, honesty and integrity both for our colleagues and our clients. It has always been these ‘softer’ attributes that have underpinned our success throughout the last 175 years and will be vital to our continued growth in 2019 and beyond. Having worked closely with Emma for 20 years I know she will continue to champion these principles as central to our business.”

The company currently has around 40 members of staff and partners in Belfast and has further strengthened its offering by establishing an experienced Financial Planning team. Cunningham Coates is also part of the Smith & Williamson group, drawing on significant resource to ensure that clients here in Northern Ireland get access to the very best support, across a wealth of specialities.

