Diversity Rings in New Service with Launch of First Telephone Interpreting

Diversity, one of Northern Ireland’s largest interpreting and translation companies, has just launched the first in telephone interpreting service in Northern Ireland offering clients access to over 250 supported languages via a simple telephone call.

Catering for clients in the public and private sectors, and to individuals, Diversity, headed up by Bulgarian native, Paolina Hawthorne, has invested over £25,000 in the service following increasing interest for ‘on demand’ interpreting.

Established in 2010, Diversity has grown into a major player in the translation and interpreting sector, delivering services to over 1700 clients in the past nine years, and training individuals to become accredited interpreters.

The company now operates a database of 500 fully qualified interpreters offering 66 different languages, with 40 full time registered linguistics currently dedicated to the interpreting of Arabic in Northern Ireland. The launch of the new telephone interpreting service will significantly expand Diversity’s language offering.

Commenting on this latest investment into the new telephone interpreting service, Managing Director of Diversity, Paolina Hawthorne adds: “Over the phone interpretation is one of the most convenient forms of interpretation available to businesses thanks to its convenience and cost-effectiveness, however until now there has been a gap in the market for an easy-to-use, reliable telephone interpretation service provider.

“Our new service will be available 24/7, enabling clients to instantly access hundreds of languages from qualified interpreters. This is especially important in connecting community groups, emergency services and many others at a time when they need it urgently, and opens the path of communication between foreign nationals, organisations and businesses.”

Paolina Hawthorne established Diversity, aged 26, in 2010, following a period of delivering freelance interpreting and translating services for businesses. The company is recognised for the exceptional quality of its services and clients include the public sector, and NI businesses who export across the world.

Diversity specialises in the provision of accredited training programmes and to date, Paolina has personally trained over 350 people to become interpreters. The company is the only business to operate a Chartered Institute of Linguistics exam centre in Northern Ireland.

For more information visit www.diversityni.co.uk | Diversity’s telephone interpreting service is available via calling 02890 473 737.