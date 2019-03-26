CIPD NI Awards Shortlist Announced

The CIPD is delighted to announce the shortlist for the 2019 CIPD Northern Ireland Awards.

Now in their seventh year, the awards celebrate the contribution of HR and people management to the success of organisations of all sizes and sectors in Northern Ireland.

The awards comprise of 10 categories, with nine categories open for entries, and the 10th being a Special Achievement Award, selected by the CIPD NI Committee and awarded to an HR professional who is an outstanding champion of the HR profession in Northern Ireland.

This year’s awards saw a 21% increase in number of entries. The entries were judged by a panel of 12 judges from academia, consultancy and leading public and private sector organisations in Northern Ireland.

The CIPD Northern Ireland Awards are sponsored by specialist recruitment consultancy, MCS Group, and nijobfinder are media partner.

Congratulations to everyone who is shortlisted below.

Outstanding HR Student of the Year – sponsored by Zellis

Hayley Beattie, SHS Group

Colleen Henderson, Diageo

Aimee Hull, Coca-Cola HBC Northern Ireland

Lisa Morgan, NICS HR

Orlagh McCullough, Southern Regional College

Best Change Management Initiative – sponsored by Hunter Savage

Danske Bank

NIE Networks

STATSports

Best Employee Engagement Initiative – sponsored by Healthshield

Allstate Northern Ireland

NI Water

Portview

Smiley Monroe

Best HR/L&D Team of the Year – sponsored by Ulster University Business School

Antrim & Newtown Abbey Borough Council

FinTrU

Inspire Wellbeing

NI Water

Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Robinson Services

Best Health and Well-being Initiative – sponsored by Inspire

Allstate Northern Ireland

Antrim & Newtown Abbey Borough Council

Co-Ownership

Dankse Bank

NI Water

Best L&D Initiative – sponsored by Grant Thornton

Allstate Northern Ireland

Antrim & Newtown Abbey Borough Council

Danske Bank

Henderson Retail Ltd

Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative – sponsored by Eversheds Sutherland

Baker McKenzie

Danske Bank

Pinsent Masons

Excellence in HR Leadership – sponsored by Worthingtons Solicitors

Baker McKenzie

Education Authority NI

Robinson Services

SHS Group

Best Talent Management Initiative – sponsored by Danske Bank

Allstate Northern Ireland

HSCNI Podiatry Services

Peninsula

Chair’s Special Achievement Award – sponsored by CIPD NI Branch

Announced on the evening

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Titanic Belfast on 16 May, hosted by Q Radio’s Stephen Clements and Cate Conway.

Lee Panglea Head of CIPD Scotland and Northern Ireland said: “The CIPD Northern Ireland HR Awards are a wonderful celebration of what has been achieved by people professionals in Northern Ireland over the past year. Many congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted.

The awards continue to go from strength to strength. We are absolutely delighted to have received a record number of entries this year. The standard keeps getting higher each year, reflecting the high calibre of professionals working in HR and L&D in Northern Ireland, and the diverse range of initiatives they are undertaking to improve work and working lives.

We’re looking forward to the final stage of the process, the face-to-face interviews with the judges on 3 April, and of course to the awards themselves, and we hope to see a full house for the awards ceremony at Titanic Belfast on 16 May.”

Bookings for the awards ceremony can be made at cipdniawards.co.uk