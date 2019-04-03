Brexit : Be prepared with InterTradeIreland supports and services

Nowadays, moving people, goods and services across the border has become second-nature to us. We’re not used to thinking of borders as barriers – but of opportunities. That is borne out by InterTradeIreland’s latest all-island statistics, which shows that cross-border trade is now at an all-time high of seven billion euro/ six billion sterling annually, and has been growing year on year, over the past two decades. SMEs across the island are predominantly responsible for that growth, driving both economies forward – creating jobs, developing skills and growing business, writes InterTradeIreland’s Brexit Manager, Deirdre Maguire

We know the cross-border market plays a valuable role in broader export development strategy. It is a catalyst for success. Exporting firms are proven to be more innovative, more productive and more resilient than their non-exporting counterparts.

For countless SMEs, frictionless trade – the ability to transport products, source components and sell services across the border in a seamless way – is essential to success.

Nobody knows the outcome of the negotiations between Britain and EU. What we can be clear about though, is that it’s not too late to start planning for the future, so that you can be prepared. Prepared to speak to, and answer questions from your staff, supply chain and customers. Prepared to build extra resilience into your business. Prepared to flourish in the face of Brexit.

Recent research published by InterTradeIreland implies that small firms exporting goods and services across the border on the island of Ireland have low shock absorbency capacity. Such firms will therefore be most exposed, compared to those trading within their local market only or to other markets (GB and Rest of EU), to any external shocks in the market, such as those anticipated by a disruptive Brexit.

Whatever the outcome of negotiations – the trading relationship with Britain will be changed. Every business is likely to be impacted by Brexit in some way or another.

Businesses can avail of the range of Government supports available as well as through InterTradeIreland

I would urge you to take full advantage of the help and support on offer currently to help you prepare for Brexit, it’s not too late to start.