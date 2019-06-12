Arthur Cox appoints four new partners

Law firm Arthur Cox has appointed four new Partners in Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the promotions, Catriona Gibson, Managing Partner of Arthur Cox, said: “The admission of four new Partners within our firm reflects the sustained growth we’ve seen over the last number of years, driven by market demand from businesses who seek out Arthur Cox as their adviser of choice for high-quality legal support.

“David, Cahal, Mark and Chris and are among the most dynamic and accomplished legal practitioners in Northern Ireland, each with a wealth of experience accrued representing organisations across the UK, Ireland, and further afield.

“Both David and Cahal joined Arthur Cox as trainee solicitors and their promotion speaks to the opportunity and experience with which we nurture all of our talented lawyers. It is a great pleasure to welcome these four new Partners into our senior team.”

David Black, a litigation and dispute resolution lawyer, acts on behalf of local and international organisations on a wide range of litigation matters. He represents medium and large scale businesses across a broad range of sectors in commercial and regulatory actions.

Cahal Carvill is a member of the Infrastructure, Construction and Utilities team at Arthur Cox involved in a full range of construction and engineering projects, both contentious and non-contentious. He also advises on Health & Safety and Environmental and Planning matters and is a member of the Society of Construction Law, speaking regularly on construction issues.

Mark Jameson is a commercial property lawyer who has experience across a broad spectrum of property matters, with a particular emphasis on retail, development and investment work. His advice is sought out by multi-national and indigenous businesses across a range of sectors in relation to their property interests.

Chris Milligan is also a commercial property lawyer. He advises a wide range of clients on acquisitions and disposals, land assembly and development, investment and financing and management of property assets. Chris also has a strong background in property matters relating to the renewable energy sector.

Catriona Gibson continued:

“As a group, these newly-promoted Partners represent an extremely talented cohort of professionals who are delivering real value for our clients in businesses across many diverse types of legal issue and every sector of the economy.”

Arthur Cox employs more than 90 people in Belfast and has additional offices in Dublin, London, New York, and Silicon Valley.