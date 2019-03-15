Airporter awarded World Host Recognised Business status

Airporter has become the latest organisation in Northern Ireland to gain national recognition for its commitment to customer service, after being awarded World Host Recognised Business status.

World Host is a suite of world-class customer service training programmes that have already been used to train thousands of tourism & hospitality workforce and volunteers in the industry.

Originating from Canada, bought to the UK for the 2012 Olympic Games, World Host is a nationally recognised badge of excellence for customer service. The programme was developed for the Northern Ireland market by Tourism NI and the tourism and hospitality sector skills council ‘People 1st’. It offers delegates a comprehensive training toolkit that can be used where the quality of front-line customer service is key to business success.

World Host Recognised Business status is awarded to businesses that have trained 50% or more of their front line staff using any of the World Host training programmes and signed a commitment to delivering excellent customer service.

Airporter, founded in 1996, now runs 30 journeys a day to Belfast International and Belfast City Airport from the North West, carrying around 150,000 passengers per year. Since 2014, employee numbers have trebled, with 30 drivers and 15 buses on the road every day.

Recently, the company has announced a £1m investment in a new, purpose-built facility and hub as the company goes from strength to strength. The company’s new 14,000 sq. ft. hub on a 2.5 acre site, will regenerate the former headquarters of the old Lough Swilly Bus Company in Springtown Industrial Estate.

On receiving the recognition, Jennifer McKeever, Director of Airporter commented “This is fantastic news, World Host has increased the confidence and capabilities of our staff throughout the whole organisation. Our whole team delivers better service and each person understands the crucial role they play in welcoming our visitors – and getting them to return. I am delighted that our team’s passion and commitment to delivering exceptional customer service has been recognised at a national level.”