The amount of funding third sector organisations in Northern Ireland receive from government has increased whilst the amount they receive from public donations has reduced, the Ulster Bank and CO3 3rd Sector Index of leaders in the sector suggests.

The latest Ulster Bank and CO3 3rd Sector Index, which surveyed more than 100 directors and CEOs of organisations such as charities and social enterprises, shows that the balance of respondents saw funding from government increase for the first time since the survey began at the start of 2016.

Almost a fifth said that their organisation had experienced an increase in government funding in the second half of 2019; twice as many that said they had experienced a decease.

Meanwhile, the percentage saying income from public donations increased fell and the percentage saying income from public donations decreased rose.

Overall, two-thirds of third sector organiations (63 percent) said that they received funding from government (not including the EU) whist fewer than half (48 percent) now report that they receive public donations. This compares to 59 percent who said they received funding from public donations in the first survey in Q1 2016.

In total, a quarter of organisations reported that their income increased in the final six months of 2019, with the majority of the remainder reporting that their income was flat.

As a result, a third (32 percent) or respondents said that their organisation had increased its number of employees in the second half of last year, compared to just 11 percent who said that their headcount decreased.

And three-quarters of respondents report that their organisation’s cashflow position is now stable, a rise of five percent on the last survey.

Nora Smith, Chief Executive of CO3, (pictured) says: “The public perception is perhaps that third sector organisations are funded entirely or predominantly by public donations, but the reality is quite different. The third sector is diverse and is funded through a range of different ways including by providing services to government.”

“Recent years have seen the sector squeezed by reduced government spending, but the latest survey is encouraging in that it suggests that both overall income and the amount of income from government increased in the second half of last year. This has helped ease cashflow pressures somewhat. However, whilst this is positive, financial pressures do still remain, relating to things like rising salaries, increases in demand for services, and meeting the National Living Wage,” she adds.

Commenting, Richard Ramsey, Chief Economist, NI, at Ulster Bank, says: “While any increase in government funding will be welcomed by organisations within the charities and voluntary sector, the challenge for many bodies regarding the sustainability of funding remains a key concern. ‘Sustainability’ and ‘sustainable funding’ featured heavily throughout the New Decade New Approach deal. The issue is particularly relevant for the Third Sector. Despite rising demand, income generation remains the number one challenge facing the sector in 2020 with 56% of respondents citing it as the top issue. When you factor in that 29% of organisations are also currently in receipt of EU funding – and the UK has left the EU – this provides another source of uncertainty with funding into the medium to longer-term.”

The Ulster Bank and CO3 3rd Sector Index is a key barometer of Northern Ireland’s third sector, involving a survey of CO3 members who include the leaders of some of Northern Ireland’s largest charities and social enterprises. Services they provide range from care, to counselling and support, and training and development.

Companies such as CFO On Call offer cash flow management, helping business owners manage their cash flow more effectively. Think of CFO services as your financial co-pilot, driving your business by taking responsibility for your financial challenges and numbers.

Here are the elements and benefits of CFO services:

Provide accurate information and reports : They provide timely, accurate, and simple financial reports, guiding you to make the right decisions.

Let you know the early warning signs : Determine your business’s key performance indicators (KPIs) that drive cash flow and profit.

Boost efficiency, processes, and operations : Proper cash flow management saves time and money.

Overall, the latest survey shows that 63 percent of respondents saw an increase in demand for their organisation’s services in the second half of last year. 42 percent expect their organisation’s turnover to increase in the next 12 months.

Alternative Financing Options

For entrepreneurs whose loan applications have been denied, other options are available. These include:

Local Enterprise Office : The local enterprise office offers a range of funding support for SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises).

Intertrade Ireland : It is an alternative funding source for businesses looking for seed funding, growth finance, venture capital funding, and business angel investment.

Enterprise Ireland : It is a government organisation helping Irish enterprises to grow in world markets.

Business Angels : They support entrepreneurs in the form of equity-based investment initiatives.

European Investment Bank (EIB) : This financial institution provides lending and finance advice to help entrepreneurs maximize their money. EIB is one of the world’s biggest multilateral financial institutions and the European Union’s lending arm, providing climate finance.

MicroFinance Ireland : The Irish government funds MicroFinance, providing loans to growing and newly established micro-enterprises in all industry sectors.

While public donations decreased, Ulster Bank provides alternative options for entrepreneurs to take advantage of to get funding. It is because 2020 has been a challenging year for businesses due to the pandemic. Despite the huge difference in funding from 2016 to 2020 survey, Ulster Bank, along with other Irish government and private funding institutions, helps find ways, most especially for the third sector.