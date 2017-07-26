The Importance of Backups

With the present-day threat of cyberattacks, along with the obligations and responsibilities of data protection, companies large and small need to treat data backup as a priority.

When it comes to data backup, organisations need to consider more than just having copies of their data. They need to have a plan in place on how this data is going to be restored should this eventuality arise.

Planning is Key

You need to have a well-tested, recovery plan in place. Rather than taking the approach that everything has to be restored, your plan should identify the critical data, applications and systems that should be treated as a priority in order to minimise downtime.

Having your recovery plan well documented will reduce response time, reduce support costs and importantly, get you back up and running as quickly as possible.

Be Consistent

It’s important to use consistent backup processes across the organisation and test these processes frequently. This means the recovery process will be much smoother should it ever need put into action.

Implement Daily Backups

Part of your data backup planning should include daily backups to avoid days or even weeks of data loss. If backups are performed regularly and managed effectively, data can be located and restored much more efficiently if and when required.

Choose the Right Backup Solution

If your backups need to be restored, one of the key aspects to consider is how efficiently this can happen. The quicker it is actioned, the less disruption there is to your business.

Organisations also need to select backup solutions that will integrate with their business applications to meet their backup requirements. There are many solutions available. For example Microsoft offer Azure Recovery to manage your disaster recovery plans and Azure Backup for simple and reliable cloud-integrated backup as a service.

For those running Microsoft Office 365, SkyKick Cloud Backup is a cloud-to-cloud service that offers unlimited backup, lightning-fast search and one-click restore of your Office 365 Exchange email, calendar, contacts, public folders, SharePoint and OneDrive for Business.

