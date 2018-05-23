Spring Clean your Mind – how to make goals and boost your focus

Where do you want to be by the end of this year, both personally and professionally? What about in five or ten years? Or perhaps by the time of your next milestone birthday?, asks Royston Guest, CEO of Pti-Worldwide

Wherever that is; whatever you want to achieve; your success is inherently based on actively working toward it in a structured and systematic way, with passion and drive and with the ultimate goal clearly in your mind.

But the sad reality is that while any one of us is born with the ability to achieve greatness, many people live with the aching feeling that they are underachieving in life and the knowledge that they really could be doing a lot better than they are.

You and you alone control the substance and the quality of the thoughts and actions you pack into each and every day, week, month and year. As a result, you not only have the ability to set goals, you have the ability to make them come true.

Don’t think of your goals; think FROM your goals

This guiding principle works no matter how long or short or how technical or simple your goal, and no matter whether it is personal or professional.

Let’s make this real. Pick a goal, determine a realistic timeline for the achievement of that goal, whether it is six months, 12 months, 3 years, 5 years or 10 years and then build a clear picture in your mind of what the achievement of that goal will look like, feel like, sound like, taste like. Transport yourself to that end time and look back on what you have achieved.

The starting point is the future

By imagining the end goal in crystal clear detail, you can work your way backward and set up the steps needed to create the future you want.

Now of course, you and I are realists. We know that life isn’t a straight line. There are going to be deviations and buffeting winds and so on because that’s just reality. But isn’t it great to realize that we can actually do some really practical things, aligned to positive realistic thinking, to make life more like a set of railway tracks?

I’m often quoted as saying ‘live your life as if all of your dreams have come true and challenge reality to catch up!’

Your goals must be written in the present tense

It is so critical that you do this because of the enormous psychological power involved. Let me give you some context. If you write your goals in the future tense, where do they stay? That’s right, they stay in the future.

If you’re thinking of your goals, then yes, you would write goals in the future tense. But when you’re thinking FROM your goals, you must write them in the present tense as if you’ve already obtained them.

The way you say them, think about them and yes, write them, is designed to get your subconscious mind used to the idea that they’re already in place so that it works with your conscious mind to drive actions that will ultimately make them a reality.

Royston Guest is a global authority on growing businesses and unlocking people potential. He is CEO of Pti-Worldwide, author of #1 best-selling business growth book, Built to Grow and founder of livingyourfuture™. Follow him on Facebook or Instagram. Connect with him on LinkedIn or check out his weekly blog at https://www.roystonguest.com/blog/

