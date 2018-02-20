Sleep well: the mindfulness exercise to try tonight

Sleep problems and trouble sleeping can have a huge impact on your day to day life and your productivity at work. It sometimes seems that the more sleep we know we need the harder it can be to get any.

But, if we don’t get enough sleep, our functioning in all areas deteriorates and we become vulnerable to infections. Poor sleepers are also more likely to be obese and inactive, at increased risk for cancer and cardiovascular disease, low in mood, more dissatisfied in their relationships and performing less well on tasks involving memory, concentration and decision making. So its official – sleep is good for us.

Normally, if you feel tired, our highly psychologically insightful recommendation would be . . . to sleep. This is sometimes easier said than done when you are really busy and your mind is racing and you are, basically, a tad frenetic.

Nevertheless, if you are even able to notice, then the good news is, you are at least aware of your need for more rest. And the even better news is that we can get a lot of rest just by resting in mindful awareness (even more than when running from the boogieman when we are fast asleep).

Try this next mindfulness exercise as soon as you can. Here are some helpful pointers:

For the purposes of this practice, it makes no difference if you fall asleep or not.

If you do have to be somewhere, it might be useful to decide how long you want to practise before beginning and set an alarm or have someone gently wake you, if you do fall asleep.

Simply practise awareness of whatever experiences arise, thoughts, feelings, sensations, urges, sleepiness and sleeplessness, just notice these come and go.

It may be that as you practise this you become aware of how punitive you are usually to pushing away your tiredness and refusing to sleep – a basic physical need. Or how your eagerness and anxiety to fall asleep causes more restlessness and gets in the way of any restfulness and potential sleep.

Duvet-diving mindfulness

This takes about 60 seconds – or all day, if you want:

Get yourself comfy and allow yourself to settle into this moment, in your bed.

Notice the position of your body, just as it is.

Become aware of the contact of the duvet with your body.

Become aware of the sensations where your body makes contact with the soft bouncy mattress.

Observe any warmth, softness and cosiness around you.

Observe any restlessness or fidgeting in your body.

Keep returning to these sensations of warmth, softness, cosiness, developing an interest and curiosity in them.

Be aware of thoughts arising, perhaps urges to fall asleep or get up, try staying just as you are and watch those thoughts and urges drifting around.

Bring your focus of attention to now, the sensations, softly held in your duvet.

There you are, in your bed, aware of postures, all sensations, emotions, thoughts.

Just for this moment, there is nothing else to do.

Here are our top tips for sleep:

Increase your opportunity for sleep by getting a regular routine of seven to eight hours of resting and sleeping in bed.

If you are lying awake in bed, practise mindfulness and let go of trying to get to sleep. Simply resting is much better than fighting to try to get to sleep and you may also find that you drift off naturally without trying.

Wind down at least 45 minutes before bed by dimming the lights, doing something relaxing that does not require thinking and getting ready for bed.

Stop drinking caffeine after midday. Caffeine is a stimulant and takes four hours for just half the amount of caffeine to leave the body.

Finish eating any heavy meal or doing any exercise at least two hours before you go to bed. Avoid drinking alcohol before going to bed.

Mindfulness for Busy People by Michael Sinclair, Emily Shaw and Josie Seydel is out now in paperback and ebook.

Category: Articles, How To articles, Opinions & commentaries