Ready – FIRE – Aim…Why being quick is vital in today’s business world.

To not only survive but thrive in today’s ultra-fast paced business arena requires a different mind-set, a different way of thinking and certainly a different focus in how you set your business up for success.

The prize of getting this right is a business which is truly built to grow and enabled to deliver accelerated, sustained and profitable business growth!

A different mind-set…

Constant change is the new business norm. Businesses who are thriving are the ones that no longer view change as a discrete event to be managed, but as a constant opportunity to evolve.

Think about it for a moment.

The external landscape is evolving at break neck speed; technology is driving fundamental behavioural changes (how people shop, purchase items, watch movies, read books), old competitors are waking up and getting their act together, new disruptive entrants are innovative, agile and focused plus the customer is more informed, more educated and has more choices than ever before.

Viewing change as the norm and more importantly responding with pace to the change is not a nice to do it’s a MUST DO.

A different way of thinking…

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon summed it up well when announcing the Amazon results in 2017, he said ‘Amazon is a day 1 business.’

Since Amazon started in 1994 that’s an intriguing statement he made. However, what followed demonstrates the point that being quick and agile in today’s business world is fundamental. Bezos said; “Amazon will always be a day 1 business because day 2 is stasis. Followed by irrelevance. Followed by excruciating painful decline. Followed by death. And that is why it’s always day 1.’

Agile thinking is critical to your success as a Business Leader, Business Owner and Entrepreneur. The day 1 mind-set where every day you press the re set button, where the customer is at the epicentre of your thinking and decision making, where you’re constantly thinking about your relevance as a Leader and business will ensure you retain your edge in differentiating you and your business from the competition.

A different focus in how you set your business up for success…

Enabled with a different mind-set centred on change as the new norm, coupled with your agile thinking, it’s now about translating words into action; how you shape and set your business up for success.

From a strategic perspective timing and speed to market is everything.

The challenge with the formula READY – AIM – FIRE is that so many businesses spend an age planning, thinking about the market opportunity, completing analysis, trying to create the ‘perfect’ strategy and dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s that by the time they come to “FIRE’ the opportunity has passed them by or someone else has stolen the edge.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not suggesting planning and analysis doesn’t have its place. Yes, of course it does. But what I’m talking about here is that the formula should be more like READY – FIRE – AIM, rather than READY – AIM – FIRE.

Yes, undertake the planning and critical thinking at the front end , the READY part, but the reality is that despite all best efforts there will be adjustments to make as you implement and go to market. So why wait? Do the adjustments and learns as you go.

One of my global Clients follow a philosophy that if the strategy and critical thinking is 80% there then they go and the final 20% they’ll figure out along the way! Why? Because the final 20% will always be a moving part so let’s tackle it whilst we’re on the move! There is a great lesson in here for all businesses.

Royston Guest is a global authority on growing businesses and unlocking people potential. He is CEO of Pti-Worldwide, author of #1 best-selling business growth book, Built to Grow, now available on audible and founder of Built to Grow Mastermind programme. For more info see: https://www.roystonguest.com

Category: Opinions & commentaries